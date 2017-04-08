Ellen Degeneres, Portia De Rossi Allegedly Divorce After Failed Marriage Therapy Attempt: Cheating Involved?

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi are divorcing after several failed marriage counseling attempts, it has been claimed. The couple, who’ve been married for eight years, is alleged to have hit rock bottom over Portia’s ongoing concerns that Ellen Degeneres is too flirtatious with some of her Hollywood friends, evidently giving the impression that the actress is somewhat jealous. In Touch alleges that Ellen Degeneres has dozens of sexy female friends and it’s gotten to the point where seeing the talk show host spend time with her attractive pals is beginning to get under Portia’s skin, despite having been assured by Ellen that she only has eyes for her and nobody else. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that reports concerning Portia’s fear in losing Ellen have arisen. Last year, numerous outlets had insinuated that Ellen was allegedly causing, causing the marriage to collapse and Portia to file for divorce. Regardless of what may have transpired last year, Celeb Dirty Laundry quotes In Touch saying the following, “They’re splitting up their assets before making an announcement. They’ve been trying to keep it together. They’ve even had individual and couples counseling. But it seems that time has run out. For Portia, anyway.” Things clearly haven’t gotten better between Ellen Degeneres and Portia since it was first claimed that de Rossi was convinced her wife wasn’t faithful in their marriage, and the fact that she was constantly surrounding herself with beautiful women didn’t help Ellen’s attempt to deny the supposed allegations Portia held against her wife. “Ellen’s devastated, but she’ll do whatever it takes to end things as scandal-free as possible, and that means keeping Portia happy. In this case, money talks, and Ellen has a lot of it,” the source adds, insinuating that Ellen Degeneres will make sure that the divorce happens as quiet as possible. The 59-year-old most certainly doesn’t want their split to be plastered all over the news, with the possible chance that Portia could sell her story to the media — that, however, may only be the case if Portia did, in fact, find evidence that Ellen Degeneres allegedly cheated on her. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images] Celeb Dirty Laundry concludes the report, via In Touch, by stressing, “We may assume that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi divorce is either nothing more than a rumor or that it’s coming, but the truth is, these stories have been relentless and persistent – and usually, rumors are built on a kernel of truth, somewhere.” As the outlet already mentions, rumors concerning cheating affairs and potential breakups between Ellen Degeneres and Portia are nothing new, but the persistency for news outlets, including The Hollywood Gossip, to continuously report on them has certainly raised eyebrows. Ellen Degeneres has often branded de Rossi to be the love of her life — someone that makes her the happiest person each and every day. With that in mind, it makes it difficult to see how the couple’s marriage could be falling apart behind closed doors, but as CDL notes, celebrities are known to keep their personal life as private as they can until they can’t hide it anymore. If rumors concerning an alleged Ellen Degeneres divorce is true, the talk show host is not looking to have Portia tell her story in the media, with a source from In Touch mentioning how Ellen will pay whatever she has to in order to keep her partner from spilling certain details. Would that not mean that Ellen Degeneres is hiding something? Surely, Ellen would not be trying to silence Portia if there was no truth to reports concerning alleged cheating affairs, right? What do you think? Is this couple headed for a divorce? [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]