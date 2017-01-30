Fifth Harmony Accused Of 'Lying' & 'Falling Apart' Without Camila Cabello As Dinah Jane Is Carried Away On A Stretcher From Canceled Gig

Fifth Harmony are being accused of “lying” and “falling apart” without former bandmate Camila Cabello after the foursome, made up of Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Lauren Jaurgeui, suddenly canceled their scheduled performance to perform the U.S. National Anthem at the NHL All-Star Game on January 29. A number of Fifth Harmony’s fans flocked to Twitter to claim the band appeared to be “falling apart” without Camila, just hours after TMZ reported that Dinah allegedly fell ill and was supposedly spotted backstage at the Los Angeles venue on a stretcher. Though the 5H girls are yet to comment on TMZ’s report, the site claimed that Dinah had health concerns prior to the concert that caused the girls to suddenly cancel their performance just hours before showtime. According to an inside source familiar with the situation, just over a month after it was announced that Cabello had left the band, the four remaining members of Fifth Harmony were reportedly “prepping to sing the National Anthem at Saturday’s game when Dinah fell physically ill.” [Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for iHeart] The source then went on to claim that “someone from the dressing room asked for paramedics who put Dinah on a stretcher.” Dinah was reportedly then checked over by an EMT who decided that it was best for the pop star not to head out with her Fifth Harmony bandmates to perform at the NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles, after which the 5H girls suddenly opted to cancel their All-Star performance and left the venue. Fifth Harmony have yet to comment on TMZ’s report, though Billboard also reported shortly before 5H were expected to take to the stage at the NHL All-Star game that the girls would not be performing the U.S. National Anthem after all, citing “illness” as the reason for their sudden cancelation. According to the site, the 5H girls decided to cancel their much-anticipated performance as a foursome “due to illness,” but did not offer up any further explanation or reasoning behind the canceled performance, similarly to Fifth Harmony’s canceled tour dates last year for which fans were not given an explanation. Fifth Harmony have also stayed tight-lipped on their decision to suddenly cancel their All-Star appearance – set to be only their second official performance without Camila – leaving many fans angry with the girlband. Despite reports of illness, some fans claimed that Camila’s departure from the band last month could have had something to do with their decision to cancel their performance, even calling the 5H girls liars just days after they made their first official public appearance as a four-piece at the People’s Choice Awards. “I really thinks this is a big lie,” Twitter user @Belen_Arg22 tweeted out in response to Billboard’s report of “illness” within Fifth Harmony. “Something happened, and I hope they tell us the truth.” Fifth Harmony fan @WildoutJauregui also accused the girls of lying, asking on Twitter, “Why the f*** you lying???” “One member being gone shouldn’t stop the show. You have to be professional enough to keep going,” another Twitter user wrote in response to 5H’s canceled performance in reference to Camila’s departure, while @_niallsfeels added, “lol Fifth Harmony is falling apart.” UnrealityTV also alluded to potential trouble within the band following their All-Star cancelation, claiming that the girls appeared to “falling apart” without Camila. But despite some fans’ angry response to Fifth Harmony’s sudden performance cancelation, other took to the social media site to wish Dinah well amid reports she was spotted backstage at the show on a stretcher, sending love to the singer using the hashtag #FeelBetterDinah. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards] “Your health and happiness comes first. Get well soon baby, We’re here for you #FeelBetterDinah,” Fifth Harmony fan @skydinahs wrote, and ‏@liveforcabeyo5h added, “I really hope you get well soon. We love you Dinah!! #FeelBetterDinah.” Notably, all of Fifth Harmony have so far stayed quiet about their decision to cancel the NHL All-Star performance on social media, with the last tweet posted to the band’s official account just hours before they canceled their appearance. “Happy #NHLAllStar day!!!” Fifth Harmony’s official Twitter account tweeted at around 2:45 pm Eastern, just hours before Dinah was reportedly taken ill. Dinah Jane has also yet to comment on Fifth Harmony’s canceled show or her reported illness on social media, posting her last tweet just one day before reportedly falling ill in which she told her more than 2 million followers that it was “a beautiful day.” What do you think of fans accusing Fifth Harmony of “falling apart” without Camila Cabello and supposedly “lying” about their canceled performance? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]