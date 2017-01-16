'Flip Or Flop' Divorce Update: Christina El Moussa Reportedly Makes It Official With Rumored Boyfriend Gary Anderson

Flop or Flop star Christina El Moussa and her rumored boyfriend, Gary Anderson, have allegedly made their relationship official. As Christina El Moussa and her estranged husband, Tarek, prepare to end their marriage for good, a report claims the mother of two has recently confirmed her romance with Anderson, who previously worked as a contractor for her and Tarek. Days ago, In Touch Weekly magazine stated that Christina El Moussa has grown close to Anderson since her relationship with Tarek came to an end in May of last year. Meanwhile, the source also claimed that Tarek reportedly suspected that something inappropriate was happening between Christina El Moussa and the contractor, but said he had no solid evidence until last year, prior to his alleged blowup at their Yorba Linda, California home. “Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary,” a magazine source suggested. However, both Tarek and Christina El Moussa denied being involved with other people prior to their split. Tarek and Christina El Moussa visited the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] Christina El Moussa’s rumored new boyfriend has reportedly been married twice and during each of his divorces, he was allegedly involved in significant drama. In 1999, as In Touch Weekly revealed, Anderson reportedly understated his income in an effort to keep his spousal and child support payments to a minimum. Then, after he allegedly claimed to have made $128,000 one year, his actual income was revealed to total $1,044,512. In turn, Anderson was ordered to pay his ex-wife, Jo Ann, “$4,000 a month in spousal support until 2003, $7,082 a month in child support and $100,000 in back child support.” As for Gary Anderson’s second divorce from former wife Denise, he allegedly tried to beat the system yet again and after filing for divorce, he was forced to give her $2,000 a month for two years and $330,000 from their joint bank account. Denise also received a new BMW, their $700,000 California home and a payment of $405,000. Christina El Moussa and her now-estranged husband, Tarek, got married in 2009 and began starring on their HGTV series, Flip or Flop, in 2013. Christina El Moussa visited the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] While one report claimed Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson recently made their relationship official, a second report, also shared by In Touch Weekly claims the rumored new couple is already having problems. “He doesn’t even like to be around [young] kids,” a friend of Anderson revealed to the magazine. Although Anderson has two adult daughters, Christina El Mousssa’s two children with Tarek, Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 1, are quite young. “I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure. Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to someone like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone who has money,” the friend continued. According to the magazine’s report, Christina El Moussa was spotted at a couple of bars in Laguna Beach on Christmas Eve with several girlfriends — and with Anderson nowhere in sight — and according to an onlooker, she was allegedly “drinking non-stop” until nearly 1 a.m. “[Christina el Moussa] was flirting like crazy with lots of young boys and she was drinking old-fashioned whiskey and martinis,” the eyewitness told In Touch Weekly. The magazine’s report went on to reveal that the the network behind Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s house-flipping series is likely on board with a potential split between Christina and her alleged boyfriend because they feel the two stars are “more profitable” as a couple than as individuals. To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx