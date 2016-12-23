Gigi Hadid Reportedly Rejects Zayn Malik's Marriage Proposal: Inside Shocking Refusal Rumors

Getting engaged at Christmas sounds so romantic, but for Zayn Malik, that dream reportedly fell flat when his girlfriend Gigi Hadid allegedly rejected his marriage proposal. The reported refusal is linked to several reasons, with Gigi’s “thanks but no thanks” response to Zayn’s proposal coming just one year after his failed engagement to Perrie Edwards, according to a new report. One of the alleged reasons that Hadid declined Malik’s marriage proposal was that he was moving “too fast,” reported the Daily Mail. Gigi, 21 and famed as a Victoria’s Secret Angel supermodel, reportedly informed Zayn that she “didn’t feel ready” when the 23-year-old crooner asked her to marry him. Hadid’s refusal comes a year after Malik called off his two-year engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, 23. The Daily Mail cited a source who explained why Gigi reportedly declined Zayn’s proposal. Zayn Malik reportedly received a marriage proposal refusal from girlfriend Gigi Hadid. [Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com] “She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down,” said the insider, who also linked Hadid’s refusal to her mom, Yolanda Hadid. “[Gigi has] seen her mom [Yolanda] go through two messy divorces.” Consequently, the insider revealed that Gigi “wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.” Gigi’s dad is Mohammed Hadid, Yolanda’s first husband. In addition to Gigi, Yolanda’s children include Bella and Anwar Hadid. Yolanda, known for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also went through a very public divorce from David Foster. But in addition to considering her mother’s experience, did Zayn’s failed engagement to Perrie cause Gigi to hesitate about accepting his marriage proposal? The Daily Mail described the spotlight that has been shining on Malik’s love life. “It’s well-documented that Zayn’s love life is a passionate one, as well as an unpredictable one.” It wasn’t until October of 2016 that it was confirmed Malik had unexpectedly called off his engagement to Perrie over the phone last August. In the 2016 Little Mix autobiography Our World, she described it as “horrible, the worst time in my life,” recalling a “four-year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message.” She also alleged that the abrupt split left her without a home, causing her to worry about how to tend to her pets who could not reside in a rented apartment. The separation occurred just weeks prior to the plan for Malik and his then-girlfriend to move into their supposed dream home. Did Zayn Malik move a tad too fast in reportedly proposing marriage to Gigi Hadid? [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Cosmpolitan pointed out that Hadid and Malik have been together for only about a year, noting that since he called off his engagement to Perrie in August of 2015, “maybe he is moving a tad too fast.” Gigi and Zayn initially seemed to have smooth sailing after beginning their romantic relationship in November of last year. However, Malik and Hadid did have a temporary split in June this year. “They broke up and got back together almost right away,” said an insider cited by the media outlet. “Right now, it’s back on, but it could be off again in an hour. They are young and keep going back and forth.” But just last month, when Hadid co-hosted the American Music Awards, she couldn’t stop gushing about her pride in Malik, according to People. Zayn had been nominated for New Artist of the Year, and Gigi joked that she felt “as a host I’m allowed to vote,” calling Malik “wise and creative” but admitting that she was “trying to do my host duties” and avoid embarrassing her boyfriend. “[I’m trying to] not be the embarrassing girlfriend.” Hadid also discussed what she had observed about Zayn’s professional growth, noting that it has “been amazing to see him learn about himself and the music that makes him really happy to sing.” Performer Lady Gaga turned to Twitter to express her wishes for the cute couple. “@zaynmalik @GiGiHadid have fun tonight u two gorgeous kids! Celebrate you’re on top of the world!” she tweeted. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

