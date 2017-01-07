Guess Who Came To Dinner At The Carters' House? Kanye And Kim Kardashian West, Sources Say

What Jay-Z and Kanye West feud? Apparently, with the start of a new year brings opportunities to bury the hatchets and set beefs aside. According to a report from the Mirror, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West were spied visiting the Carters in recent days, presumably so the wives could catch up while Jay and Kanye attempted to put their past squabbles behind. When two power couples like this get together — even if only over cheese and crackers — it’s nothing less than a summit. No cameras were allowed inside Beyonce and Jay-Z’s California estate, but photographers got a glimpse of Kim and Kanye’s arrival and departure in a Range Rover SUV. RT PopCrave: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly visited Beyoncé and Jay Z’s LA residence last night. pic.twitter.com/cjnHlXsEIP — Wilmer Paz (@Wilmer_Pazz) January 7, 2017 According to X17, Kim, who took a hiatus from social media and the public after her reported Paris robbery last year, kept her garb simple. On this low-glam meet-and-greet with the Carters, she wore her locks loose and sported a lumberjack plaid shirt and oversized sweats. EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS – Kim And Kanye Visit Jay Z And Beyonce! https://t.co/BMAA1G6peA pic.twitter.com/bpUdXvzsrK — MillarMatthews.com (@MillarMatthews) January 7, 2017 Still, she tricked out her ensemble with a camisole trimmed in lace, a choker, and a pair of strappy ankle boots. The combination is odd, to be sure. Meanwhile, Kanye, sporting his new blonde ‘do, wore a pair of boots, neck bling, camouflage pants, and a sizable hoodie. There were no signs of their children, North and Saint West. Word is, they were with nannies. Sources say Kanye departed his office and scooped up Kim from her Keeping Up with the Kardashians studio before heading off to Jay and Yoncé’s home. One can only imagine the conversation the two had along the way. The so-called feud between Jay-Z and Beyonce and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been festering for way too long. Previously, the Inquisitr quoted a Hollywood Life report that the feud between the Carters and Wests dates back long before reports of Kim’s Paris robbery surfaced. Reportedly, Jay and Beyonce’s reported snub was the tipping point for Yeezy. “Tension has been brewing between Jay-Z and Kanye for years. They are friends but they have never been as close as some people think. Kanye is a polarizing guy, even to someone like Jay-Z. He’s never been one of Jay’s inner circle,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life. The meeting between the Carters and Wests comes weeks after Kanye’s emergency hospitalization and discharge for a reported mental breakdown. Rewinding the tape a bit shows that things between he and Jay went volcanic when Jay and Beyonce reportedly didn’t pick up the phone, pen a letter via snail mail or even give a shout-out on social media after Kim’s ordeal in France. West went ballistic during a “Saint Pablo Tour” concert and put his mentor hip-hop mentor on blast. “Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say, ‘How you feelin?’ You wanna know how I’m feelin? Come by the house,” Kanye ranted to the crowd about Jay-Z’s silence. “Bring the kids by the house like we’re brothers. Let’s sit down. I can’t take this s**t, bro. Our kids have never even played together.” There’s a rumored history of one-sided snubs among these A-lister couples dating back to 2014. Then, reportedly, Beyonce and Jay-Z were no-shows at Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s nuptials. Most recently, Yeezy and his bride were absent when Queen Bey threw her hubby a bash for this 45th birthday. Insiders say whenever the couples meet, there’s usually the “awkward” pause between chatter. Also, it seems Beyonce has not warmed up to the idea of being cozy with Kim yet. Rumor has it that the “Hold Up” singer goes out of her way to put a body or distance between her and Kim. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally put Beyonce and Jay Z feud behind them: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West… https://t.co/JZoW2v8BvK pic.twitter.com/NW5y2NGszG — Temitope Okanlawon (@iamtemmyfrosh) January 7, 2017 Given the way their relationship has been strained, cool heads hopefully prevailed, egos were put aside (for now), and they realized they are stronger together. [Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

