Gwen Stefani Has Allegedly 'Written Several Songs' Calling Out Miranda Lambert After Blake Shelton Diss, Claims Source

Gwen Stefani is allegedly plotting to throw some serious disses at Blake Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert in her new music. After Miranda appeared to get seriously candid about her former relationship with ex-husband Blake on her latest album The Weight of These Wings, sources close to Stefani are now claiming that Gwen is supposedly planning to fire back in kind. That’s according to claims made by In Touch, as the magazine is alleging that Stefani has been working hard on new music in recent weeks and has been drawing on her real life to gain inspiration for her new songs after reportedly feeling that Miranda took “a direct shot” at herself and Blake on her release. According to an insider who spoke out to the magazine about Stefani’s new music, Miranda is allegedly one of Gwen’s biggest sources of inspiration amid reports that the two haven’t exactly seen eye to eye ever since Stefani began dating Blake in 2015, just months after the country star announced his and Lambert’s divorce after four years of marriage. [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] A source alleged that Gwen has supposedly “written several songs in which she calls Miranda out for just giving [Blake] up so easily,” adding that Stefani is also reportedly “ready to unleash some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in [her] life” after mostly staying mum about Shelton’s ex in the media. Explaining that Gwen’s new music is extremely “personal,” the magazine’s source went on to add that “Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on” after Lambert seemingly got very candid about her and Shelton’s divorce and his subsequent romance with Stefani on her 2016 album The Weight of These Wings. “[Gwen] had really tried to take the high road, but that is over,” added the source, shortly after Blake appeared to diss Lambert during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month by seriously gushing over Gwen. Though Stefani has not yet commented on reports claiming that she’s gearing up to seriously diss Blake’s ex in song, Gwen is certainly no stranger to seeking inspiration from her personal life when it comes to musical inspiration. [Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for City Of Hope] People reported last year that Gwen Stefani got seriously personal about her relationship with Blake Shelton and divorce with former husband Gavin Rossdale on her 2016 album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, while Gwen also confirmed in a subsequent interview with Cosmopolitan that her failed romance with the Bush frontman is all detailed in her songs. “All you have to do is listen to every single song I’ve ever written and it’s all there,” Stefani told the magazine when discussing her and Rossdale’s breakup and how it inspired her music. “It’s an ongoing theme that I’ve had for a long time,” Gwen added. Rumors claiming that Gwen is now ready to take aim at Miranda Lambert with multiple diss tracks also come shortly after reports suggested that Lambert blasted both Stefani and Shelton on her latest album, though Fox News reported that Lambert actually declined all interviews to discuss the material, leaving her inspiration open to interpretation. In Touch’s source claimed that Gwen viewed Miranda’s album as a diss and “direct shot” at herself and Shelton, while Billboard also alluded to Shelton and Stefani being one of Lambert’s biggest inspirations when it comes to her music by highlighting a number of the most “heart-breaking” lyrics from the album that appeared to be about Miranda and Blake’s 2015 divorce. [Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour] Reports claiming that Stefani could be plotting a serious Lambert diss come as both Gwen and Blake and Miranda and boyfriend Anderson East making it pretty clear on social media that they’re very much loved-up heading into 2017. Lambert gushed over Anderson on Instagram on January 1 with a post that a number of fans speculated could have been taking a shot at Shelton, who Entertainment Tonight reported in December spent the Holidays with Stefani, after Miranda alluded to “lessons” and “hardships.” “Goodbye 2016. Thanks for everything! Here’s to 2017… to lessons and blessin’s, music and memories, friendships and hardships,” Miranda captioned a sweet black and white photo of herself and East. “I’m ready for all. And I’m so thankful to ring in this new year with love. @andersoneast.” Gwen also couldn’t appear to resist gushing over Shelton on Instagram to celebrate 2017, posting a shot of the year written out in stones surrounded by a heart shaped frame of stones while the words “California” and “Oklahoma,” Blake and Gwen’s home states, surrounding the sweet monument. What do you think of Gwen Stefani allegedly writing some potentially pretty scathing diss tracks aimed at Blake Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert with her new music? [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

