Gwen Stefani: Marrying Blake Shelton To Spite Miranda Lambert After ACM Divorce-Inspired Speech?

Gwen Stefani is sick and tired of hearing Miranda Lambert discuss her heartbreak in previous relationships to the public, knowing very well that she’s often referring to Blake Shelton. Lambert was pleasantly surprised when she took home the award for Album of the Year at the ACM Awards on April 2. For her acceptance speech, Miranda briefly talked about her heartbreak, which fans quickly linked back to Blake Shelton — a relationship that came to a rather abrupt end in 2015. Miranda never made it a secret that she was absolutely devastated by the couple’s split but explains that writing songs and sharing them with her fans has made her see the light of day again, calling it her own type of therapy. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Gwen Stefani, however, sees things differently. The “Hollaback Girl” songstress is said to have grown tired of Miranda talking about her heartbreak — which everybody knows is aimed at Blake Shelton. Now that Gwen Stefani is actively moving forward with plans to eventually marry Blake and potentially start a family with the country star, the last thing she wants to hear about is how the romance between Shelton and Lambert didn’t work out. It’s been two years since the couple split and, if anything, Gwen Stefani wouldn’t want anything else from the 33-year-old other than to move on with her life and focus on the future instead. “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” the insider tells Hollywood Life. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.” “Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past! Blake himself is pretty sick of hearing about the drama,” with a source adding that “even though he’s proud of her and happy for all of her success, he wants Miranda to find a new inspiration and not use their divorce as the impetus for a whole new album.” If anything, Gwen Stefani is under the alleged impression that Miranda hasn’t been able to let go of the relationship yet, despite the fact that Blake has happily moved on with the “Early Winter” singer, who he reportedly plans on marrying in the near future. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images] At this given point, Gwen Stefani doesn’t know how to react when she sees Miranda talk about her heartbreak because every time that it’s brought up, it almost seems as if Lambert is seemingly hinting that she hasn’t gotten over the split yet. Of course, the chances of Miranda and Blake getting back together are second to none. Shelton has gushed about his love for Gwen Stefani in previous interviews, claiming that the mother-of-three is one of the most loving and caring women he has ever met in his life. Gwen Stefani and Blake first met while taping The Voice together. While they initially grew towards one another as being good friends, their union quickly grew blossomed into a relationship and neither one of them has looked back ever since. While Gwen Stefani claims that she wasn’t looking to start dating so soon after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, she instantly fell in love with Blake Shelton. From what insiders have said, Gwen would want Miranda to take the same approach and stop looking back to what has happened in the past and focus more of her attention on what’s next in the future. Gwen Stefani, according to Us Weekly, is already said to be planning her wedding with Blake, but no actual date has been finalized just yet, let alone has their been a proposal. Is Gwen Stefani being cold-hearted in telling Miranda to get over her heartbreak with Blake Shelton, or does she make a valid point? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]