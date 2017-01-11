Gwen Stefani Reportedly 'Pressuring' Blake Shelton To Wed & Have Baby: Is He Ready To Propose?

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally confirmed that they had gone from bantering coaches on The Voice to cooing lovebirds, fans were thrilled, and it didn’t take long for speculation to start about when the two would get engaged. Now, several reports claim that Gwen and Blake are making secret wedding plans, with Stefani even ready for baby bliss. But is Shelton ready to get engaged? Gwen just made one big change in her life that seems to signal a farewell to her life with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: The songstress is “making a clean break from her sweet estate in Beverly Hills,” reported People magazine. Known as the Summit, Stefani’s hilltop mansion has been listed for $35 million with Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency. It features seven bedrooms and 11 baths, and it has everything from a pool to a playground to a tennis court and chicken coop. Blake’s gal pal originally bought the estate with her ex Rossdale in 2006. Gwen and Gavin subsequently broke up in August of 2015, and she began dating Shelton in autumn of 2015. Now, by putting the mansion on the market, it appears Stefani is “finally ready to let go of this real estate remnant of her marriage,” pointed out People. Gwen Stefani reportedly is eager to wed and have a baby with Blake Shelton. [Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images] Last month, Gwen sparked rumors that she was looking at engagement rings when she was spotted shopping at a chic Beverly Hills jewelry store, reported Radar Online. She and Shelton have made plans to tie the knot at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, according to the media outlet, which described that decision as “quite a battle,” citing an insider’s allegations about their reported war. “They can hardly agree on anything!” claimed the source. “Gwen wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her.” Is Blake Shelton planning to propose to Gwen Stefani? [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Shelton and his gal pal did, however, reportedly succeed in whittling down their guest list. Her invitation list initially had 700 individuals on it, revealed the insider, noting that it’s now been cut down to 400 people. They also allegedly fought over having performances at their ceremony, according to the source. “[Stefani] also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform — but [Shelton] didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock.” The lucky stars currently included on the reported guest list for Gwen’s and Blake’s wedding are Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, and Courteney’s fiancé, Johnny McDaid. Stefani reportedly also is inviting Katy Perry, while Shelton is reported to be including Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, as well as country buddies Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge. But although Radar makes the wedding plans sound as if they’re getting finalized, Celeb Dirty Laundry told readers that Stefani is “pressuring” Shelton “to not only get married” but also “pregnant.” The publication cited insiders’ allegations about why she feels it’s so urgent to tie the knot and have a baby. “Gwen thinks it’s now or never and that’s why she wants to move fast with her wedding and pregnancy plans.” Stefani allegedly feels that she and Blake have been dating long enough for the country music superstar to propose. The sources also claim that she “hates the fact that so many people think her relationship with Blake Shelton is a showmance.” But is Blake ready to join Gwen and her three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — as an official family? The insiders also allege that Shelton has told his buddies that he “likes the way things are right now and doesn’t want to ruin things by getting married.” However, Life & Style offered a different version of Stefani’s reported wedding dreams, telling readers that the duo is “pumping the brakes on their whirlwind romance.” Although she and Blake reportedly were making plans for a wedding at Christmas, the publication’s insider claimed that those plans were “put on hold” based on advice from friends. “Gwen’s friends kept telling her to slow down and not rush into things. So she and Blake decided to take their advice.” In addition, the insider said that postponing their original plan to tie the knot at Christmas has not put any strain on their romance. Instead, it’s just giving Stefani, 47, and her country crooner, 40, additional time to plot the perfect ceremony and honeymoon. “They would love to go somewhere tropical like Tahiti or Hawaii,” added the insider. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]

