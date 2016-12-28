Gwen Stefani Reportedly Shades Miranda Lambert In New Songs Amid Blake Shelton Engagement Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton came together as friendly coaches on The Voice, with both knowing the heartbreak of divorce (her split from Gavin Rossdale, and his breakup from Miranda Lambert). But friendship soon segued sweetly into flirting, and they have been seen as a couple everywhere from the red carpet, decked up in their chicest style, to his home state of Oklahoma, where they both go for country casual. Rumors of wedding plans and engagement hints have been swirling around Gwen and Blake, with some fans previously speculating that they might even tie the knot on Christmas (apparently the Grinch stole that plan). Now Stefani and Shelton have “fueled engagement rumors” again, reported Radar Online on December 27, noting that the two had been spotted at her parents’ house in Los Angeles with her sons in tow. But although it was a family affair when it came to Gwen and her sons, with Blake looking like another member of the clan, the media outlet noted there was no sign of the boys’ dad Gavin. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Christmas together. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS] Radar told readers that Stefani and Shelton have “finalized” their plans for their wedding day, with the blonde beauty and her country music superstar sweetheart reportedly plotting to tie the knot at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5. However, the decision “has been quite a battle,” according to the media outlet’s insider. “They can hardly agree on anything! Gwen wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair.” While Shelton reportedly envisions an informal wedding “down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma,” he is “not willing to go to the mat against” Stefani, added the source. If Blake gives into Gwen’s reported wedding plans, her vision of going “big” means literally hundred of guests, sparking another showdown for Stefani and Shelton, according to the insider. “Gwen’s guest list was 700 people alone,” claimed the source. “She also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform — but he didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock.” Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton strike a red carpet pose. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] But it’s reportedly not just the wedding plans that is causing some alleged discomfort for Stefani. In Touch told readers that Gwen has made a “decision to get revenge on Miranda Lambert over her newest album, The Weight of These Wings,” with a source describing how Stefani allegedly is planning to “diss” Shelton’s ex-wife. The “diss” in the songs that are allegedly about Lambert supposedly concern both Miranda’s presence in their lives as well as calling out Lambert for “giving up” her ex-husband. “Gwen is ready to unleash some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in [her] life,” the insider claimed. “[Stefani has] written several songs in which she calls Miranda [Lambert] out for just giving [Blake Shelton] up so easily.” The source also alleged that Gwen “perceived” Lambert’s album as a “direct shot at her and Blake,” and that Stefani initially “had really tried to take the high road, but that is over.” Now, according to the insider, “Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on.” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly are making wedding plans. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS] Stefani and Shelton recently returned to California after celebrating an early Christmas in Oklahoma, according to ET. The lovebirds celebrated Christmas Eve with Gwen’s family, primarily located in Orange County. Stefani’s younger sons, eight-year-old Zuma and two-year-old Apollo, reportedly were especially excited about the holidays, with Apollo shown wearing reindeer antlers and scoring a chocolate-filled candy cane in her social media posts. Her oldest son, Kingston, is 10-years-old. Blake and the mom of three have been dating for more than a year, and he has reportedly met her family on several occasions, while she spent Thanksgiving with her boyfriend and his own family. On Christmas Eve, Shelton even starred in a “private” family sing-along of “Holly Jolly Christmas.” However, Celeb Dirty Laundry told readers that Gwen’s oldest sons “blame Blake Shelton for seeing their father, Gavin Rossdale, less” ever since Blake began dating their mom. The media outlet reported that the little boys “miss him and see Blake as the reason for his absence.” Shelton allegedly has attempted to “make an effort with the two oldest, but they aren’t having it,” according to the media outlet, which reported that Blake does “get along with” Stefani’s youngest son, Apollo, who seems “to like Shelton.” [Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]

