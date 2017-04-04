Gwen Stefani Reportedly Urging Miranda Lambert To 'Move On' From Blake Shelton After ACMs Diss

Miranda Lambert is allegedly being urged to “move on” from Blake Shelton by Gwen Stefani after she seemingly referenced their 2015 divorce during her ACM Awards acceptance speech on April 2. According to reports, Stefani got wind that Lambert appeared to refer to her and Shelton’s divorce while accepting an award at the country award show and has allegedly been telling friends that she thinks her boyfriend’s ex needs to “move on” from their split and stop “living in the past.” “Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” claimed a source who spoke out about Stefani’s alleged feelings on Lambert’s winning speech to Hollywood Life. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on,” the site’s insider added of how Stefani allegedly reacted to Lambert’s speech. “Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past.” A slew of fans claimed Lambert appeared to subtly refer to her and Shelton’s divorce while accepting the award for Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings at the ACM Awards on April 2, an album of which is widely speculated to be about Miranda and Blake’s divorce, which shocked the country music world almost two years ago. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Miranda appeared to get pretty candid about her and Blake’s divorce while accepting her big award on the night as Lambert thanked her fans for letting her get out her “heartbreak” on The Weight of These Wings, though she did not mention Shelton by name. “I just want to say thank you for letting me release my heartbreak and sharing it with me,” Lambert said while on stage at the award show, which Inside Edition claimed was Miranda’s way of referencing her and Blake’s divorce and potentially dissing her ex after a whole lot of backlash from fans over Miranda Lambert’s six nominations to Shelton’s zero. As for Blake Shelton, he opted not to attend the 2017 ACMs despite previously hosting the show for three years alongside Luke Bryan after fans were left in outrage after the singer failed to receive any nominations at this year’s ceremony – which had some fans claiming the Academy of Country Music were taking sides in his and Lambert’s divorce. Blake instead made it pretty clear that he was enjoying some time at home in Oklahoma where Rare reported he’s been spending time with Gwen and her three children over the past few days and used to reside with Lambert. Just minutes after Miranda performed an emotional rendition of her track “Tin Man” on the ACM stage, Shelton appeared to throw some major shade at Lambert and the ACMs by tweeting out that he was enjoying a drink outside rather than even tuning in to the show to see his friends and former wife. “Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…,” Shelton wrote on the social media site while uploading a photo of himself with a drink in his hand and a baseball cap on his knee, which some fans claimed was Shelton’s way of seriously dissing both Miranda and the country music community. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] As for Lambert, she attended the award show with boyfriend Anderson East, whom E! News reported last month Miranda has been getting increasingly serious with in recent months. Miranda and Blake have crossed paths on numerous occasions since their 2015 divorce according to the outlet, as an insider alleged that Lambert’s relationship with East has played a big part in helping her to get over their split, but reported that Miranda and Anderson won’t be flaunting their love for the cameras in the same way Shelton and Stefani have been doing on The Voice in recent weeks. Claiming that Miranda “has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup” with Blake by dating Anderson, the outlet reported that the Lambert and East “try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way” after dating for almost a year and a half. However, that doesn’t mean Miranda and Anderson aren’t serious. According to an insider, Lambert and East are getting increasingly serious in their relationship and are reportedly “definitely gonna get married,” though neither Miranda or Anderson have yet confirmed an engagement. What do you think of Gwen Stefani allegedly telling friends she thinks Miranda Lambert needs to “move on” from Blake Shelton? [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]