Is Angelina Jolie Planning A Move To London In 2017?

This year has seen a very turbulent time for both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with the filing of their divorce and custody dispute over their children in 2016, so what will the coming year bring for their family in 2017? The plans for this year’s holiday period in 2016 had originally been up in the air for Angelina and Brad, but the Inquisitr has reported that after much deliberation, Angelina Jolie had decided to allow Brad Pitt to spend time with their children over the Christmas holidays. While Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, were set to spend around four hours with their father, it has not been made clear whether this visit was intended to be on Christmas day itself or at another time. Now with 2017 just around the corner, there are rumors that Angelina Jolie is set to be moving to London. TMZ say that there have been rumors from sources claiming that Jolie could eventually become Secretary General of the U.N. after listening to the advice of two high-ranking women in the UK government that are both colleagues of William Hague. Angelina Jolie on July 30, 2015 in Myitkyina, Myanmar as Special Envoy of UN High Commissioner for Refugees. [Image by Handout/Getty Images] While these are just rumors right now, the Guardian does report that Angelina Jolie has been offered a new assignment as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics. Angelina will be teaching a one-year course at the London School of Economics on how war is impacting women in today’s world. This will be a brand new MSc course dedicated to security, women and peace and the London School of Economics has said that this is the first time a course like this has ever been offered in the world. Angelina Jolie will be a “professor in practice,” similar to William Hague’s position, and they will both teach “as often as their schedules, and their commitment as agreed with the center director, will allow.” Angelina and William have both worked together since 2012 and have both chaired a global summit on the issue of sexual violence against women that are involved with conflict and war. The university has said that this particular course has been created to help “develop strategies to promote gender equality and enhance women’s economic, social and political participation and security.” Angelina Jolie is very excited about her new role as visiting professor at the LSE. “It is vital we broaden the discussion on how to advance women’s rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict. I am looking forward to teaching and to learning from the students, as well as to sharing my own experiences of working alongside governments and the United Nations.” Angelina Jolie on January 26, 2015 in Al Qosh, Iraq meeting displaced Iraqis.[Image by Handout/Getty Images] With Angelina Jolie’s new job secured in 2016, there are questions as to whether she will be moving with her children to London in 2017. However, the Daily Mail has squashed these rumors and has said that Angelina’s representative stated that Jolie will be staying put in Los Angeles for the time being, where she is thought to be residing in Malibu. The reason for this was stated to be because she is resolved to make sure her children are close to Brad Pitt and also get the therapy that is thought to be required after such a difficult year. That therapy involves not just the couple’s six children, but also Angelina and Brad, where they have been undergoing family therapy sessions. Entertainment Tonight has also said that any thoughts of Angelina Jolie moving abroad for a job with the U.N. are “absolutely false,” and Angelina’s representative further said, “She has no intention of moving to London.” Would Angelina Jolie have moved abroad if there hadn’t been a divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt in 2016? And will Angelina Jolie stay put in Los Angeles for the time being and continue therapy sessions until custody of the couple’s six children has been established? [Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]

