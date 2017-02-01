Is Drake Trying To Win Back Rihanna Despite Dating Jennifer Lopez? [Video]

Drake is being accused of trying to win back ex-girlfriend Rihanna, despite reports claiming he’s dating Jennifer Lopez. That’s according to a new report by DanceHallHipHop, who is accusing Drake of “sounding like he’s missing Rihanna” and may even want her back after gushing over his former flame during a recent concert as rumors intensify that he may be dating Lopez as a publicity stunt. The site claimed that Drake publicly gushed over Rihanna during a recent concert in London, England, reporting that the rapper “seems to be missing his ex-boo Rihanna right now” before speculating that the latest rumors about the pop star is potentially reigniting her former romance with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown may be “making him feeling some type of way.” E! News reported that Drake couldn’t seem to stop gushing over Rihanna during a performance at London’s O2 Arena on January 31, claiming that Drake referred to his ex-girlfriend as “the Queen” to the audience while performing the stop on his “Boy Meets World Tour.” #drake giving a lot of props to #rihanna while on tour A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:21pm PST Despite reports claiming he’s been getting pretty serious with Jennifer in recent weeks, the site revealed that Drake couldn’t seem to stop saying sweet things about Rihanna while in the U.K., despite reports the former couple haven’t exactly been on the best terms as his alleged romance with Lopez hit the headlines. “You want to know why you got the party started? Because you played two records featuring the Queen. That’s how you get the party started,” Drake told the crowd in London, per E! News, calling Rihanna “the Queen of everywhere.” “You play two records featuring Rihanna and you got the girls,” Drake continued. “They feel good, they feel sexy. Like I know you feel sexy, huh baby?” As for how Rihanna allegedly reacted to Drake’s on-stage gush, which comes after weeks of reported drama between the two over him stepping out with Jennifer, sources revealed to E! News that she supposedly has no plans to get back and start dating her ex anytime soon after the two split back in October. “Rihanna is doing her and enjoying every minute of it,” a source said, while the site revealed that the singer isn’t getting too caught up in Drake again and is now “focused on what’s important” following their most recent breakup. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] As for how Rihanna has handled her breakup with Drake and his apparent quick move on with Jennifer Lopez, the insider went on to reveal that the “We Found Love” singer has been spending a lot of time with family and friends and is working on new projects to keep her busy, shortly after she was accused of throwing a whole lot of shade at Drake and Lopez. While Drake now appears to be attempting to bury the hatchet with his ex following weeks of reports of shade between the two, Rihanna hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to telling the world how she really feels about Drake seemingly dating Jennifer. Refinery29 reported back in December that Rihanna quickly unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram after seeing a snap Lopez posted of herself with Drake, while AllHipHop.com alleged that she then continued to throw shade at Drake and JLo by calling out the rapper’s love of athletes on the social media site. But while Rihanna has never officially commented on Drake and Lopez reportedly dating aside from her social media shade, In Touchy Weekly claimed that she feels “very hurt” by her ex seemingly dating JLo just weeks after they split and allegedly even cut ties with Jennifer after seeing her with Drake, despite the twosome previously being good friends. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel] According to the insider, things turned seriously sour between Rihanna and Lopez after Jennifer was spotted out and about with Drake and the singer’s apparent social media shade, claiming that Rihanna slammed JLo as being “desperate” and a “traitor.” It’s not clear if Drake and Jennifer are still dating following his recent Rihanna gush, but despite a recent report from Daily Mail claiming that the twosome are in fact “the real deal,” Lopez and Drake have been plagued by rumors claiming their romance is a publicity stunt, which could suggest Drake’s feelings for Rihanna never really went away. What do you think of Drake gushing over Rihanna on tour? Do you think he’s trying to win her back? [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV and Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images]