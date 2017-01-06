Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? Insiders Claim She Has Plans To Expand Her Family Before She Marries Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is setting big goals for 2017. Before tying the knot with Blake Shelton, the No Doubt alum wants to expand her family in the coming year. Will she have another child before the year is out? According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Shelton might not agree with all of Stefani’s plans. While Stefani wants to wed and have a baby, the country crooner reportedly wants to slow everything down. Shelton apparently likes where their relationship is at and doesn’t want to rush anything, especially when it comes to marriage and family. Stefani, on the other hand, is ready to take their romance to the next level. With a year under their belt, Stefani believes they are at a place where they can make long term decisions. Shelton’s hesitancy isn’t discouraging Stefani yet, though he is struggling in other areas of the relationship. According to Enstarz, Stefani’s three boys aren’t impressed with Shelton’s growing influence over their lives. While Shelton has gone to great lengths to impress Stefani’s boys, they are starting to get tired of his constant presence and even blame him for not being able to spend more time with their real dad, Gavin Rossdale. Gwen Stefani with Zuma (L) and Kingston (R). [Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images] To remedy the situation, Shelton took the boys to Disneyland. The trip helped Shelton’s relationship with the youngest boy, Apollo, but Stefani’s oldest two – Kingston and Zuma – weren’t impressed. Despite the growing unhappiness, Shelton is still doing his best to win them over. Meanwhile, Gossip Cop reports that the wedding and pregnancy rumors couldn’t be further from the truth. The couple has battled similar rumors in the past, though new reports teased that Stefani was going to great lengths to get pregnant again. “Gwen knows that, with her age, time is ticking and a baby should come first — they can marry whenever. Blake agrees,” an inside source claimed. “They’ve talked about using a surrogate or adopting, but Gwen really wants to try to get pregnant via IVF first.” The source added that the Stefani and Shelton are hoping for a daughter and have even come up with potential names for the girl. Even more, Gwen Stefani’s boys “won’t stop talking about how they are going to be big brothers. They keep begging Mom to have the baby already.” Unless Stefani starts showing signs of a pregnancy, these reports are likely unfounded. Even if they aren’t true, Stefani’s romance with Shelton is going so well that it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to exchange vows in the near future. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first got flirty on Season 10 of ‘The Voice.’ [Image by NBC] Until that happens, the Inquisitr has previously reported that Shelton and Stefani are set to reunite on the upcoming season of The Voice. Stefani’s romance started on the set of the hit singing competition and producers couldn’t be more excited about their highly anticipated reunion. “We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy [Stefani], Alicia [Keys], Blake, and Adam [Levine] will bring to Season 12,” President of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy shared. Stefani took a break from the show for the past two seasons. She was replaced by Christina Aguilera in Season 10 and Miley Cyrus in Season 11. Cyrus is stepping down from her position next year but will return in Season 13. Speaking of working together, reports surfaced last week that Shelton and Stefani had been cast to star in the new Gunsmoke movie. Shelton was rumored to be playing the iconic Matt Dillon in the film while Stefani would star alongside as Miss Kitty. Unfortunately, a rep of Stefani has since confirmed that the rumors are not true. The new season of The Voice is scheduled to premiere on February 27 on NBC. Tell us! Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will expand their family before they tie the knot? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx