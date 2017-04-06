Is Jennifer Garner Pregnant? She And Ben Affleck Not Expecting Twin Babies

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to live together with their three children under the same roof despite announcing in mid-2015 that they had decided to divorce. Their living arrangement and regular family outings have become the source of several unfounded rumors, including reports of their reconciliation. And a tabloid recently claimed that Jennifer Garner was pregnant with Ben Affleck’s babies. OK! magazine claimed that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were expecting twins, according to Gossip Cop. The tabloid quoted an unnamed source as saying that the actress recently informed the Batman star that she was pregnant with two babies. “Her friends have been whispering about it for weeks. Not doubt it was a shock to hear a doctor say not only that she’s pregnant, but that there were two heartbeats!” Moreover, the report also claimed that Ben Affleck had checked himself into a rehab after learning about the twin babies, adding that Jennifer Garner had agreed not to divorce him if he would get sober. Last month, the 44-year-old actor revealed via a statement released to Facebook that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction. He said that he wanted to “live to the fullest” and be the “best father” he could be. Jennifer Garner is not pregnant with Ben Affleck’s babies. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] In his statement, he also thanked his co-parent Jennifer for supporting him and caring for their three children. “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.” However, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s support for each other does not mean that they have rekindled their romance. Garner’s rep told Gossip Cop that she was not pregnant with Affleck’s twin babies, adding that there was “definitely” no truth in the tabloid report. The pregnancy report might have stemmed from the rumors, which surfaced in the first week of March, that claimed that the estranged couple were no longer getting a divorce. People reported, quoting a source, that Jennifer Garner was thinking of calling off their divorce, adding that the two were giving things another try. “Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.” The report quoted another source as saying that there was always a chance of reconciliation, adding “they love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.” Us Weekly was quick to debunk the report, saying that the 44-year-old actress had not decided to pause the divorce proceedings. She was still considering “permanent split” and was waiting for the right time to move forward. Another source said that Jennifer Garner might not be filing divorce papers probably because their “current family dynamic” was working so well. Ben Affleck, seen here with Matt Damon, and Jennifer Garner might not file for a divorce soon. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Meanwhile, after the rehabilitation news broke, Matt Damon told Entertainment Tonight that Ben Affleck was “fantastic,” adding that he was spending time with his children and could not be happier. “He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier. Jen’s working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing.” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were recently spotted leaving the church with their children. People reported that the ex-couple, who are parents to Violet, 11; Seraphina, 8; and 5-year-old Sam, appeared to be on good terms. In the photos, they look like a real couple and can be seen laughing together. Jennifer Garner is currently filming Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. Ben Affleck recently hit the headlines when he announced that he was not directing the much-anticipated movie The Batman, where he plays the titular role. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]