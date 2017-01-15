Is Khloe Kardashian Torn Between Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom Amid Ex-Husband's Desire To Win Her Back [Rumor]

Is Khloe Kardashian considering the idea of giving Lamar Odom one last chance by evidently breaking up with Tristan Thompson? Fans were left shocked when Lamar has professed his never-ending love for the reality star during a recent tell-all interview with The Doctors, Us Weekly reveals. The preview clip showed Odom openly admit to still being in love with Khloe, adding that he wants nothing more than to get back with his ex-wife. Of course, Kardashian has since moved on with her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan, who she’s reportedly been seeing for the past couple of months. Sources even stressed over the Christmas holidays that Khloe Kardashian and Thompson are head over heels in love with one another. [Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images] It was, however, suggested that if Lamar could get his act together, Khloe could potentially consider the idea of getting back with the man she once considered the love of her life. After all, Kardashian has never been shy about the fact that she still deeply cares for the disgraced former athlete. Having tried to help him following his overdose in October 2015, the 32-year-old was stunned when she reportedly found out by some of Odom’s closest friends that he had relapsed and was battling yet another addiction with alcohol. This ended up causing quite a rift between Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, who she was said to have kicked out of the home she rented for him in the process of having him recover nearby her home in Calabasas. The twosome haven’t spoken in months, it’s been alleged, but with Lamar’s recent comments about his undying love for the socialite, fans seem to be under the impression that there’s a slight chance the duo could still reconcile and give their relationship one more chance. Hollywood Life, however, thinks otherwise. The outlet’s sources stress that Khloe Kardashian has always made Lamar a priority figure in her life, but after all the things that transpired last year, she has found it hard to forgive him, let alone consider the idea of getting back with him. “There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. She would have dropped everything for Lamar and ran to be with him,” the insider gushed. “Khloe Kardashian waited for him to do just that a really long time. Even when she was with James Harden, 27, she would have dumped him and went to Lamar. Sadly, he never got his act together, and now the time has passed. Khloe has officially moved on and is madly in love with Tristan.” [Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images] The insider adds that Khloe is immensely proud of Lamar and his drive in wanting to get better — not just for himself, but also the people around him. His children have suffered so much from their father’s downfall, so to see him check into rehab and clean himself up is a tremendous achievement in itself. Regarding a possible reconciliation, though, it doesn’t seem as if Kardashian has much interest in getting back with Lamar — they have too much history together, and on top of that, Khloe has found somebody new. Tristan has not only treated Khloe Kardashian right, he loves her just as much as she loves him, the insider adds. The 32-year-old has already purchased a home in Cleveland just to be closer to her beau, showing clear signs that the couple wants their long-distance relationship to last under any circumstances that come their way. “He’s everything she loves in a man and she’s not going to throw that away for Lamar. She wishes nothing but love for Lamar and is proud he’s cleaning himself up, but they are over as a couple.” Is Khloe Kardashian wrong for not wanting to give Lamar Odom another chance, or do you think she’s making the right move in keeping her distance and moving on with her life? [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

