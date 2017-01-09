Is Selena Gomez Moving On From Justin Bieber With Maluma Or Is She Teasing Her New Album On Instagram?

Selena Gomez and Maluma started following one another on Instagram over the weekend and on Twitter, fans are rooting for a romance. Following rumors regarding Selena Gomez’s toxic relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez followed the Columbia hunk and liked one of his photos. In return, Maluma followed Gomez back and liked one of her latest photos, which featured the singer sitting down with a microphone in her hands. In the caption of the liked photo, Selena Gomez had written, “Vente pa’ ca,” which is the title of a song by Ricky Martin and Maluma. E! News shared details of the singers’ social media encounter and wondered if Selena Gomez was teasing a possible collaboration with Maluma. Meanwhile, fans online spoke of their potential relationship. “Can @maluma and @selenagomez get marry already? You guys would make the cutest babies and songs ever tbh,” one person wrote. Another added a heart-eyed emoji. Maluma arrives at the 2013 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year event on November 20, 2013

[Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Selena Gomez’s interaction with Maluma comes weeks after her decision to reportedly enter rehab was blamed on her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. In late August of last year, Selena Gomez opened up about her emotional struggles, which included anxiety, depression and panic attacks, and told People Magazine that she would be taking some time off to address the issues. “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez explained in her statement to the magazine. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.” At the time Selena Gomez released her statement to the magazine, the singer was in the midst of her Revival World Tour, which kicked off in May of last year and was expected to continue through last December. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.” Weeks later, Selena Gomez reportedly checked into a rehabilitation center in Tennessee, where Us Weekly claimed she was focusing on her mental health. Justin Bieber attends the 11th Annual Desert Smash on March 10, 2015

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Following Selena Gomez’s alleged exit from the facility, the singer and actress appeared at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she won the award for Best Artist: Pop/Rock, and during her speech, she admitted to being “broken.” As for what broke her, a couple of reports blamed Bieber for her troubles. “Justin is such poison to [Selena Gomez],” an insider told Life & Style magazine last month. “Even when he isn’t around, she is still self-destructing because of him.” According to the report, Selena Gomez vowed not to contact her former boyfriend as she reportedly received treatment, but eventually, she allegedly decided to reach out to him. “Her addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll,” the insider explained. “Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go.” “While [Selena Gomez] does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” a second insider added to Life & Style magazine. “Her biggest addiction is Justin.” Since returning to the spotlight, Selena Gomez has been teasing fans of her upcoming album, which she began working on last year, and also landed a new deal with Coach, which she recently confirmed with her fans on Instagram. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

