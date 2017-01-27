Is Tristan Thompson's Baby Driving a Wedge Between Cavs Star and Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson’s baby may be driving a wedge between Khloe Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player who became a father in December after his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig delivered a child. Thompson, 25, broke up with Craig while she was still pregnant. Craig, a 25-year-old Instagram model, gave birth to a baby boy named Prince on December 12 via a C-section at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, California. A little #MaldivianSlay ???? Kimono: @AzurraDubai A photo posted by ????ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ???? (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 2, 2016 at 5:29pm PDT Although Khloe Kardashian has been supportive of Thompson’s decision to be involved in his child’s life, the reality TV star is reportedly jealous. Khloe, 32, has allegedly broken down several times. Sources say Khloe is concerned that Tristan Thompson’s baby could rekindle his relationship with Craig. However, Thompson, who started dating Khloe in the middle of 2016, has reportedly tried to convince her that he has no feelings for Craig. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian went public with their relationship a month after Craig announced her pregnancy. “Tristan’s done everything he can to convince her he’s not attached to Jordy, but it’s the kid Khloe can’t deal with,” a source told Radar Online. “Everyone knows how badly she wants to be a mom and having her go nuts over his child with another woman is making her feel super inadequate and insecure.” Earlier this year, there were reports that Khloe Kardashian was thinking about start a family with Tristan Thompson although the couple has not been dating for a long time. Khloe, who revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had unsuccessfully tried to start a family with ex-husband Lamar Odom, reportedly feels optimistic and is eager to have Tristan Thompson’s baby. Khloe Kardashian. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] “She wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad,” a source told Life & Style. “Khloe feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby.” Hollywood Life has also reported that Khloe Kardashian is eager to have Tristan Thompson’s baby. While she is said to be convinced that the Cavs power forward is “the one,”‘ she is not so anxious to get married. “She’s telling everyone that Tristan’s the one,” a source said. “She’s over the whole idea of marriage for now. She just wants to be a mom.” Despite Khloe Kardashian’s desire to have Tristan Thompson’s baby, her friends are reportedly skeptical about him. They think Thompson is not very committed to their relationship and may reunite with his ex. “Khloe’s friends have warned her that Tristan and Jordan could get back together,” the source added. “And at the very least, co-parenting between them could be very dramatic and complicated.” Tristan Thompson, whose name was initially not added to his son’s birth certificate, is yet to comment on Khloe Kardashian’s wish to join her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in motherhood. Tristan Thompson. [Image by Dave Mangels/Getty Images] According to TMZ Sports, Craig’s name was only listed as the mother of her and Tristan Thompson’s baby. The space for the father’s name was left blank. According to the law, in California, a father has to be present at the hospital for his name to be listed on the initial birth certificate. However, the name can be added later. Khloe Kardashian reportedly paid for a private jet for Tristan Thompson to travel from Cleveland to Los Angeles to witness his son’s birth. The media is yet to lay eyes on Tristan Thompson’s baby since neither he nor Craig has shared a photo of Prince online. However, Craig shared several images of her baby bump on social media last year. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images;Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]