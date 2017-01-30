Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Breakup Rumors Swirl After 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Reportedly Skips Her Birthday Celebration

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were talking marriage not long ago, but online, some fans are wondering if the Vanderpump Rules couple has split. After Cartwright and several of her female co-stars and friends, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney, traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday by attending many shows, including the Britney Spears residency, fans wondered why Taylor was reportedly absent from the festivities. After Jax Taylor had posted a photo of himself with three women on Instagram, one of whom was his sister, his followers flooded him with comments about his relationship. In addition to many fans asking why he wasn’t with Cartwright in Las Vegas, some questioned him about a potential split. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Taylor shared several posts about how happy he was attending an NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles. “Not sure if I could be any happier right now!!” he wrote with a photo on January 28, in which he was seen sitting in front of a Martin Jones sign. With another post that same day, Jax Taylor wrote, “I am in heaven!!!!” Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends a party for the Kentucky Derby on May 06, 2016 [Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images] Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for just under two years, but during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, Taylor told a caller that they had only been together for one year. At that point, Cartwright took to Twitter to set the record straight with fans who had tweeted her about the inaccuracy. Jax Taylor’s comment was made after a caller phoned in to ask about his potential plans to marry Cartwright in the near future. “We’ve been dating a year!” Jax Taylor explained to the woman as he shook his head back and forth. “We’ve been dating a year, so as of today, no. In the future, possibly yes.” After reading a comment from a fan who pointed out that their relationship was a good bit longer than Jax Taylor had admitted, Cartwright wrote, “We are a couple months shy of 2 years but I guess that equals one year to him.” While Jax Taylor reportedly wasn’t in Las Vegas with his girlfriend during her trip, she didn’t appear to mind his absence and told fans on Twitter that she had the best birthday ever. Jax Taylor attends OK! Magazine’s So Sexy NYC Event on May 13, 2015

[Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images] In other Jax Taylor news, he and Brittany Cartwright have reportedly landed their own spinoff series. Although Bravo TV has not yet announced any such plans, nor has any other network been tied to the project, TMZ claims the reality couple has been filming scenes for the show for a few months in Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family resides. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Cartwright lived in Kentucky until meeting Jax Taylor in Las Vegas. “Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own reality TV spin-off,” TMZ announced of the allegedly upcoming new series, which will reportedly air on Bravo TV. “They started filming a new show for Jax and GF Brittany a few months ago in Kentucky.” “The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” the outlet continued. “Jax is a notorious player on ‘Vanderpump,’ and a commitment-phobe… unclear if he’s sold on the idea of marriage.” In addition to the news of Jax Taylor’s possible new show, the outlet revealed that the network was concerned that he and Cartwright would split before the series begins airing this summer. To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. [Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]