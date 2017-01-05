Jennifer Lopez and Drake Continue To Fuel Romance Rumors And Rihanna Is Not Happy About It

Jennifer Lopez and Drake continue to feed rumors of a secret romance. Following another round of suggestive photos on social media, the pair has everyone guessing about a potential romance. How is Rihanna reacting to everything? Us Magazine reports started when the singers shared a photo of them posing together on a couch. The image featured Lopez and Drake cuddling on a sofa, looking very much like a couple. In the photo, Drake has his arms around Lopez, who is lying on his lap with her eyes closed. Rumors of a romance first surfaced after Drake went to two of Lopez’s concerts in Las Vegas. Daily Mail reports that Drake even took her out for a special dinner in West Hollywood last week. They have not confirmed their relationship in public, but it appears like something is going down behind the scenes. Although Drake and Lopez look elated to be together, Rihanna is not happy about the situation. In fact, the singer unfollowed Lopez shortly after the rumors with Drake kicked into high gear. This wouldn’t be that big of a surprise had they not interacted with each other in the past. Drake and Rihanna [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] During an interview with E! News in 2015, Lopez gushed about Rihanna and how much she appreciates her music. “I’m a huge Rihanna fan… and I feel like she’s such a girl’s girl, which I love because I’m a girl’s girl and she seems very sweet,” Lopez said. After the kind remarks, Rihanna gave Lopez $4,000 boots with a special note: “To the baddest. Because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me.” Lopez appreciated the gift and even wore them during her “Ain’t Your Mama” music video. “Thanks for the support! I’m having such a f***ing moment knowing that forever I have proof of a bad one like you in my designs!!!” she wrote to Lopez. Lopez is coming off a relationship with Casper Smart that lasted over five years. Drake, meanwhile, has been on and off with Rihanna for the past seven years. The couple parted ways earlier this year. Although Lopez hasn’t officially confirmed the romance, she did share a special message to fans on social media over the days. “I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by,” she stated. “This year I can honestly say my heart is full – this year had its ups and downs. But as I sit here in my living room with my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs, all of us healthy, a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life.” Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Lopez was just spotted wearing a new pair of Timberland boots. The singer was seen rocking the boots with the tongue out while doing a little Christmas shopping. Of course, Drake is a well-known Timberland fan, which makes Lopez’s decision to wear the boots all the more interesting. Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez reunion rumors started with this recent kiss. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for LARAS] Apart from Drake, rumors earlier this year hinted that Lopez’s former husband, Marc Anthony, was trying to get her back. The pair tied the knot in 2004 but divorced in 2014. Anthony moved on to marry Shannon De Lima, whom he separated with this past November. Despite sharing a kiss on the red carpet during the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Lopez and Anthony have not been spotted in public together. Given her latest social media activity, it looks like things are really taking off for Lopez and Drake. Pals of the rumored couple recently told US Weekly that the couple is the “real deal” and that they are “serious.” Whether or not they official confirm the rumors is yet to be seen. Tell us! Do you think that Jennifer Lopez and Drake are really dating, or is it all a publicity stunt? Let usk now in the comments below. [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

