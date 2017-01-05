Jennifer Lopez, Drake Relationship: 'She Feels Very Empowered,' Source Reports

The whole Jennifer Lopez-Drake relationship is a new surprise for everyone, including the 47-year-old singer-actress. According to unnamed sources, Lopez may not be exactly sure where the relationship is going, but that’s OK. An unnamed source for Hollywood Life said the mother of two “feels very empowered” by the entire situation. “She’s enjoying herself and living in the moment. She’s never felt more empowered, whatever this is with Drake it’s been very good for her.” Shortly before Christmas, rumors began to fly that Drake and J. Lo could be dating. At the time, Drake was spotted at several of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts, where he spent time backstage with Jenny from the Block before eventually renting out an entire restaurant in West Hollywood for what many interpreted to be a date night with Lopez. The pair fueled rumors when they both began posting photos together to their Instagram accounts. In several instances, the captions of the photos contained heart-eye emojis, which for some fans all but confirmed the Drake-Jennifer Lopez relationship. ???? <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST Then Lopez spent New Year’s Eve at Drake’s concert in Las Vegas, just days after she canceled her own New Year’s Even concert appearance in Miami, all but confirming that the pair were dating. To fans, it appears as if J. Lo and Drake are getting serious rather quickly, but that’s not exactly the case, an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. Sure, Drake is reportedly promising Lopez the moon, but Jennifer is not putting too much stock in Drake’s promises, the source said. “He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it, but she’s also taking it with a grain of salt,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic. For Jen, actions speak louder than words, so she’ll be really happy if he follows though. But if no, she’s cool with that too.” A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST Drake doesn’t exactly have the greatest history with long-term, monogamous relationships, so no one would blame Lopez if she wasn’t ready to buy into everything the “Hotline Bling” rapper said. In the past few years, Drake has been romantically linked to everyone from Serena Williams to Nicki Minaj to Taylor Swift. Most recently, Drake publicly declared his love for Rihanna, going so far as to purchase a billboard ad back in August to congratulate his then-lady love on winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. The Drake and Rihanna relationship seemed serious too, but it didn’t take long for the couple to go their separate ways. Some even believe that there is bad blood between the two, and at least one celebrity news outlet believes that Drake publicly dissed Rihanna on New Year’s Eve when he stopped playing “Work,” which was his collaboration with the Barbadian beauty. When Drake stopped the song partway through, he reportedly told the crowd “that was the vibe for 2016.” A reference to his previous relationships? Who can say for certain? Drake and Jennifer Lopez???? pic.twitter.com/noAbablNuj — Drake (@DrakeBible_) December 31, 2016 Drake isn’t the only person who split from a love in 2016. Lopez also is recently single, as she split from her longtime boyfriend Casper Smart back in August. What do you think of the Drake and Jennifer Lopez relationship? Do you think this is a love built to last, or do you think Drake and J. Lo are just having fun and enjoying each others company? Why? [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment]

