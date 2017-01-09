Jennifer Lopez Friends Fear Drake Will Leave Her Broken Hearted

Even as Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Drake is rumored to be heating up, her friends are worried the notoriously wondering-eye rapper will leave her with a “broken heart.” The two have seemingly grown inseparable over the last several weeks, with Lopez even walking away from a $1 million New Year’s Eve gig in Miami to be in Las Vegas with the rapper and ring in the New Year by his side. “Everyone’s concerned it’s going to burn bright, but quickly fizzle out once the passion and crazy chemistry subsides a little, and Jen’s going to be left totally crushed,” a source said of the twice divorced singer who is 17-years-older than her new beau. “This is a super passionate, crazy and intense roller coaster ride — as most of Jen’s relationships are,” the source added. “She is head over heels for him, and he seems to super dig her too.” But the 30-year-old “Started At The Bottom” rapper’s list of high-profile women is long and storied, including the likes of Rihanna, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson and maybe Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. In fact, rumors persist that he has been in constant contact with Minaj ever since she and rapper boyfriend Meek Mil called it quits earlier this month. “Nicki is leaning on Drake and talking to him about her split from Meek,” said a source. “She told Drake she’s really worried about Meek because since the split, he’s been doing nothing but turning up, getting drunk in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media.” Drake looks on from his courtside seat during the second half of an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada. [Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images] The rapper has made time for Minaj despite seemingly spending every waking moment with J-Lo. The two were most recently seen in public at Club Nobu, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner just days after they were spotted kissing and grinding on the dance at a Winter Wonderland party in L.A. where they were named prom king and queen. But with Drake, romances seem to have a way of picking up steam quickly, and fizzling out almost just as rapidly. Before J-Lo, he and Rhianna dated for several months before things ended with the “Umbrella” singer openly referring to her ex as a “jerk.” Not long before that, he openly declared his undying love for her while on stage at the jam packed Video Music Awards. Word is he and Lopez may now be on the verge of doing the same thing before their countless fan bases. “Drake and Jennifer are totally at the L word stage, they were there pretty much straight out the gate,” a source said of their still blossoming union. The two first publicly took up after Drake attended a few of her Las Vegas shows and the two made eye contact. Singer Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] “He totally gets her,” said a source close to Lopez. “He could be the one.” Lopez has previously been married to dancer Chris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, the father of her young twin children. She has also had high-profile relationships with hip-hop mogul Sean Combs and Academy Award winning actor Ben Affleck. Over the last several months, Drake has been linked to both Rihanna and tennis champ Williams. His most recent romance with Rhianna was at least the second go-around for the two. Shortly after news of his dating Lopez became public, Rhianna stopped following Lopez, who she once considered a mentor, on social media and around that time referred to her ex in the aforementioned, unflattering terms. More recently, Drake referred to his ex’s hit song “Work” as that “old vibe.” He and Lopez are also said to now be working on new music together. [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

