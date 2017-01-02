Josh Murray, Amanda Stanton Avoid Updating Fans: Are They Together Or Not?

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise this past summer, and they seemed like the perfect couple. They got engaged on the big season finale. Josh immediately moved to California to live with her and her daughters, but now sources are saying that these two have split. Us Magazine shared that even though Josh is back in Atlanta the two saw each other recently. They were spotted together on December 28 just a few weeks after multiple sources had confirmed the two were over. Josh and Amanda posed for a pic with a fan at a Free People clothing store in the Lenox Square mall. The reports have been that Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray would be appearing on the big Bachelor special that aired on Sunday night. This was a big preview for Nick Viall’s new season, and they did air several updates from couples. The thing is Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton never showed up on the special. They didn’t give any updates at all, and now the fans are curious what is going on with them. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass did give an update, and it looks like these two are the only couple from this season of Bachelor in Paradise that are going to last. my sis just met josh and amanda from “bachelor in paradise” and i’m more jealous than if she met beyoncé tbh. i am trash. pic.twitter.com/QsqYIk0KvS — johnmark conklin (@JMC289) December 29, 2016 On Monday, January 2, Nick Vialls’ season of The Bachelor will start airing. This should be an entire show about Nick, and there is no reason that there would be updates from Josh and Amanda on this episode. It really does look like they are going to stay quiet about it for a bit. Maybe this couple thinks that they can work it out and just aren’t ready to share with the fans yet. Josh Murray did recently have to put his dog Sabel to sleep, and he is heartbroken over it. Josh posted on his Twitter today saying, “Heading into 2017 without my best friend – but I am so thankful for everyone’s prayers and love, it means the world to me. Happy New Year.” Josh is still not mentioning Amanda at all. The last post that Josh made about her was on December 16 and was commenting about how he would always love her little girl. Bustle shared their thoughts on if Josh and Amanda are together or not. They really feel like the fact that Josh and Amanda didn’t give an update tonight means that they are trying to work it out. That is the only real explanation that makes sense at this point. Right now, this couple is the only one that knows the real truth about what is going on with them. Back to paradise? Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton were spotted together again: https://t.co/x7VTs5IKSd #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/vlAuqp7nPq — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 31, 2016 Reality Steve shared a few details on his blog about what is going on with Josh and Amanda. According to Steve, Josh Murray has already moved back home to Atlanta. They have both stopped posting about each other on social networks. Steve was also expecting the couple to put out a statement about what is going on with them and why they split. As of right now, there is no reason to think that Josh and Amanda are still together. #BachelorinParadise fans had A LOT of thoughts on Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton’s split — see the best reactions! https://t.co/Ubn7a40taQ pic.twitter.com/IMlcQQc6LD — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 21, 2016 Do you think that Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton are totally over? Were you shocked that they didn’t do an update on the special tonight? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 with Nick Viall on Monday nights on ABC. [Featured Image By Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]

