Justin Bieber Is 'Jealous' About Selena Gomez's New Romance, Wants What He Can't Have?

Justin Bieber is reportedly jealous of Selena Gomez’s rumored new romance with The Weeknd, whom she was seen kissing earlier this month in Los Angeles. After first refusing to comment on the relationship, Justin Bieber has labeled The Weeknd’s music as “wack” and claimed he cannot listen to his tracks at all. In turn, Justin Bieber has been accused of being jealous of the singer’s time with his former girlfriend. “Selena loves the fact that her ex is jealous,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “She knows [Justin Bieber] doesn’t really think The Weeknd’s music is whack. Plus, The Weeknd is too mature to blink an eye at Justin’s diss or anything else derogatory he has to say.” Justin Bieber hasn’t been involved in an exclusive relationship with Gomez since 2012, but because they reunite frequently, their future reconciliation seemed like a possibility up until last summer when they were involved in an ugly Instagram fight. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 27, 2011

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] In August of last year, Justin Bieber began dating Sofia Richie and opted to debut the relationship on Instagram — much to the dismay of his many fans who didn’t want to see any such thing. After receiving tons of backlash due to his photo with Sofia, Justin Bieber threatened to make his Instagram account private and suggested his fans weren’t true fans if they weren’t going to be nice to the people in his life. After seeing what Justin Bieber had written, Gomez reminded him that his fans have been there for him since the start and advised him to keep his new romance with Richie to himself. In response, Justin Bieber claimed Gomez was using him for attention and later suggested she had cheated on him with Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction. Although Justin Bieber may be acting out against The Weeknd as a result of his alleged romance with Gomez, Gomez is convinced that he is only doing so because he wants what he can’t have. “Selena is well aware that [Justin Bieber] wants what he doesn’t have,” another insider told Hollywood Life on January 24. “But as far as she is concerned, he’s missed the bus one too many times.” Days after Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out together in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber was said to be so “upset” over the photos of them kissing that he took the opportunity to use his former flame, Kourtney Kardashian, as a way to get back at her. As fans may recall, Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian visited the The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles earlier this month after facing rumors of a romance for over a year. “It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena sends [Justin Bieber] an evil text to ask him about his night out,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine. “She’s always been jealous of his relationship with Kourtney.” The insider went on to reveal that Gomez isn’t yet over her years-long relationship with Justin Bieber. “She’s not over Justin,” the source said. “[Justin Bieber] wants to get under Selena’s skin. And he knows how to annoy her — going out with Kourtney was the perfect payback.” Justin Bieber performs on stage during opening night of the ‘Purpose World Tour’ on March 9, 2016

[Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images] Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian haven’t been seen together since their night out and according to a People Magazine report, their time together wasn’t anything serious. Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” an insider told the magazine. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.” [Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]