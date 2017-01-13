Justin Bieber Reportedly Told By Selena Gomez's Mom To Avoid Contact: Here's Why

Selena Gomez has been making a dramatic comeback since her hiatus, which she told fans was due to anxiety and depression linked to lupus. From slaying the crowd at the American Music Awards with her moving speech to delighting her fans with her sassy return to Instagram, the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress is making it clear that she’s back and brighter than ever. Now a new report claims that one person, who just happens to be Selena’s mom, wants to make sure that life stays that way, allegedly by keeping former boyfriend Justin Bieber far, far away. Gomez’s mother “had a serious message for Justin Bieber after the former Disney star left rehab late last year,” reported Life & Style magazine, telling readers that the message was for Justin to “leave her alone.” Despite their split, Jelena fans continue to hope that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will rekindle their romance. [Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images] The songstress, 24, allegedly was affected by Bieber “in a deeply negative way,” a source told the publication. Consequently, her mother Mandy reportedly desired to make sure that Justin did not attempt to contact her daughter, added the insider. “[Selena’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin.” In addition, the insider alleged that Mandy “urged” Bieber “not to call, text, email, or see her daughter.” A different source previously told Life & Style that the pop princess’ alleged “obsession” with Justin added to her “downward spiral,” claiming that she “was stalking Justin on social media.” Last year, Selena announced the cancellation of her tour and then allegedly checked into rehab, according to Ace Showbiz, which cited a source’s allegations on how Bieber was linked to her issues at the time. “Her addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll.” The insider also claimed that Bieber took her “to a dark place mentally,” and that Gomez allegedly had a history of acting like “a different person” around Justin prior to her rehab stay. Justin Bieber greets a very young fan as Selena Gomez observes. [Image by Jason Redmond/AP Images] “She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying,” alleged the source. The media outlet pointed out that the songstress is “much better now,” recently winning Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock Award at the 2016 American Music Awards and charming the crowd with her touching speech. And although Gomez and Bieber haven’t rekindled their romance in months, that hasn’t stopped their loyal Jelena (Selena + Justin) fans from continuing to speculate about the famous couple on social media, pointed out Look. Consequently, when the photos of Gomez and The Weeknd kissing went viral, those fans just had one question: “What about Justin Bieber?” Bieber and the songstress have done everything from achieving serious #CoupleGoals to breakups that broke the hearts of their fans, but it was their extremely public Instagram fight that proved the ultimate heartbreaker to his followers, resulting in the Biebs’ departure from Instagram. That left Bieber’s fans turning to Twitter, hunting for a hint of how he felt about his on-again, off-again girlfriend’s new romance with The Weeknd. They also headed to social media to sound off on their own feelings about the loss of Jelena, including images of how they thought Bieber felt. “Justin Bieber might be sad because Selena Gomez is dating The Weeknd” Justin: pic.twitter.com/eijaUNw2l1 — ♡ (@browniepeque1) January 12, 2017 Others contended that it was impossible to envision Selena in a relationship with anyone except Justin. “I can’t see her with someone else except Justin Bieber.” And some vowed that regardless of who the two dated, they would stay loyal. “JelenaForever,” tweeted those loyalists. As for what Bieber himself has had to say about the odds of a romance, he’s made it clear that he’s single and not really looking, reported E News. In a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Justin revealed that he’s not dating right now, and isn’t eager to start a serious relationship. Bieber also denied using dating apps to look for a potential gal pal. But Justin did touch hearts with his confession about life on the road. “That’s probably the hardest thing [about the tour]—just being alone all the time,” admitted Bieber. “Just being alone.” [Featured Image by Jason Redmond/AP Images]

