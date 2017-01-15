Kanye West Hoping For Invite To Play At Donald Trump's Inauguration?

Kanye West is rumored to have told president-elect Donald Trump he would “love” to perform at his upcoming inauguration. Hollywood Life reports the “Jesus Walks” rapper has left little doubt he would be willing to accept an invitation to perform if Trump were to extend it. Since posting his upset win over Hillary Clinton last November, putting together a team of A-list performers willing to be associated with him to the tune of performing at his swearing in ceremony hasn’t come easy for Trump, who ran afoul of some during campaign season with how divisive many believe he allowed his campaign to become. The 39-year-old West doesn’t seem bothered by any such concerns. “Kanye’s in love with Donald Trump,” said a source. “Their meeting was an epic bro fest with both Kanye and Donald complimenting each other’s lives, careers, success and family. They talked about the inauguration and briefly discussed Donald’s plan for that day. Kanye made it clear that he’d love to perform something special for him.” The two met just before the holidays at Trump Tower in New York, with West later claiming the crux of their conversation centered on all the violence in his hometown of Chicago and the growing problem of bullying. Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] West and Trump’s bromance seems on the rise despite Kim Kardashian’s husband not actually going to the polls in support of the career business mogul on Election Day. West has repeatedly stated he didn’t vote, though he adds if he had done so he would have cast his vote for Trump, who has never held political office before. As it is, West may still be needed to come save the day for the nation’s soon-to-be 45th president. “DreamGirls” legend and Broadway singer Jennifer Holiday recently announced she has backed out of a commitment to play at the inauguration after facing a steady stream of criticism from her fan base. She joins the likes of Elton John, David Foster, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Charlotte Church, R. Kelly and KISS as artists who have been offered the chance to perform at the Jan. 20, event, only to back out of doing so for one expressed reason or another. West met with Trump just days after being released from a California hospital following a “psychotic meltdown” reportedly brought on by mental exhaustion and severe sleep deprivation. He remained under a physician’s care after being released from the UCLA Medical Center, where he spent nine days in total. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues,” he later tweeted. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” West has previously mentioned Trump in some of his lyrics, but their budding relationship has come as a shock to most fans who seem to have never saw it coming West’s legend grew in the hip-hop community at the height of the destruction brought on by Hurricane Katrina when he went on live TV to protest “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Many of the biggest stars in hip-hop openly supported Clinton, including such heavyweights as Jay-Z, Beyonce and John Legend. West’s wife Kim Kardashian also attended at least one Clinton fundraiser. West’s support of Trump stunned many in the hip-hop community, including activists, artists and fans, many of whom fear the president-elect will not be a proponent of civil rights in general and the Black Lives Matter movement in particular. Upon being hospitalized, West was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his 2016 Saint Pablo tour, which had been scheduled to run through New Year’s Eve. [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]

