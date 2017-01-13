Kanye West Is Flying To Paris To Take Revenge On The Thugs Who Robbed Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has decided to fly to Paris to see the robbery suspects who were involved in his wife’s Paris robbery case. Following reports that four suspects have been charged in relation to Kardashian’s Paris robbery case, an insider for Hollywood Life claims that West wants to see the “punks who terrified” his wife face-to-face. “Kim may be terrified to face the people who robbed her, but Kanye sure is hell isn’t,” a source close to the “Famous” rapper told Hollywood Life. “He wants to go to Paris and get a good look at those punks who terrified his wife and give them a piece of his mind. He’s got a lot to say to them.” “He’d love nothing more than to unleash his wrath on those bastards and give them that good stare down that Kanye’s known for. He doesn’t know much about Paris law,” the source added, “but he’d love to be there when the judge bangs the gavel and sentence those suckers to years in jail.” Kanye West Wants To Fly To Paris To See ‘Punks Who Terrified’ Kim Kardashian https://t.co/Lg1KiVc9Sx via @HollywoodLife — alexander (@lookmaker123) January 13, 2017 As previously reported by E! News, a fourth person has been charged during the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery investigation, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to NBC News. The fourth suspect was identified as Gary M., the 27-year old brother of the limo driver Kim Kardashian hired during her Paris trip last October, has been charged with conspiracy. He was released by the investigating judge but remains under judicial control. He is required to report to the authorities. The other three men who were charged on Thursday remains under provisional detainment. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on September 7, 2016, a month before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Kim Kardashian had been too traumatized by her terrible ordeal in Paris that she chose not to join West in talking with the suspects, as reported by Hollywood Life. Luckily for her, she’s not required to be in the same building as the alleged perpetrators involved in the multi-million dollar heist for them to be prosecuted, TMZ reports. Under French law, victims of a crime are not required to face suspects in court. Also, under French law, judges are allowed to travel for long distances to have an interview with crime victims, and TMZ reports that the lawyers they spoke to in France confirmed that Kardashian is well within her right to request that a French judge travel to the U.S. and have an interview with her. Initially, the French police detained 17 people for questioning as part of their investigation of the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case. Most of them have already been released due to insufficient evidence. Kim Kardashian decided to step back from the spotlight after her scary ordeal in Paris, in which robbers held her at gunpoint before they took almost $11 million worth of her jewelry, including an “upgraded” 20-carat Lorraine Schwarts diamond engagement ring given to her by Kanye West. West proposed to her in 2013 with a 15-carat ring. Kim Kardashian sobs as she recalls her horrific Paris robbery and details of Kanye West’s breakdown: https://t.co/AvJ4WtFRbK pic.twitter.com/29Y5Ryp78g — MTV UK (@MTVUK) January 7, 2017 Following the Paris robbery, Kardashian received constant support from her friends and loved ones. It hasn’t been easy on her, however, as paranoia continually assailed her. Paranoia took her so hard that she decided not to come with her husband West on his “Saint Pablo Tour,” even though she had been his constant companion in his previous tours. West eventually canceled the remaining dates of his tour after suffering from exhaustion, which caused him to be hospitalized for nine days. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been inundated with divorce rumors since then, with most celebrity news outlets claiming that the Paris robbery and West’s hospitalization may have had something to do with it. The celebrity pair, however, silenced the divorce rumors by posting family photos on Instagram. And while Kim is still not fully recovered from the Paris incident, E! News reports that she felt relieved after arrests were made. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]

