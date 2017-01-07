Kanye West, Kris Jenner Feud Back On? Report Calls Jenner 'Mother-In-Law From Hell'

If you believe all the headlines, Kris Jenner and Kanye West have had a tumultuous relationship for quite some time now. A recent report from Radar Online asserts that nothing has changed between Kris and Kanye. “He knows Kim’s having second thoughts about him and their marriage and he fully blames Kris for it.” For months, reports have indicated that the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is on the rocks. Long before Kim K was robbed of $10 million in jewelry in Paris, and before Kanye was admitted to the hospital amid concerns of paranoia, Kanye West was broke. Remember that? TMZ reports that the new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will be about Kanye West’s mental breakdown & Kim Kardashian’s robbery. pic.twitter.com/XLbMCOlykP — Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 6, 2017 In February, Kanye took to Twitter to tell the world that his latest projects had put him more than $53 million in debt. Subsequent reports indicated that Kanye may have misconstrued the situation with his use of the word debt — he meant he had self-financed $53 million worth of projects — but the damage was done. It was just one in a series of bizarre rants we’ve come to consider normal for Kanye, but soon after, reports began to emerge that Kim Kardashian’s famous momager had had enough. The reports continued throughout the year, but after Kanye was admitted to the hospital in November, the rumors seemed to reach a fever pitch. At the time, the Inquisitr reported (via Radar Online) that Kris had allegedly called Kanye a “sinking ship.” “Kris has told Kim to abandon that sinking ship named Kanye due to his careless financial habits and embarrassing antics. Kris says Kanye is on a bad path right now and she fears that since he has no money smarts he’s going to bankrupt Kim.” In November, Kanye was rushed to the hospital amid reports that he was struggling with dehydration and sleep deprivation. On the advice of his doctor, Kanye was taken to the UCLA Medical Center where he spent more than a week as he underwent a psychiatric evaluation. Though never officially confirmed, reports indicate that Kanye may have been dealing with some paranoia. According to reports, Kanye believed at the time that everyone was out to get him, and that he could only trust one person: his wife, Kim Kardashian. Those reports of mistrust have died down since the 39-year-old rapper was released from the hospital in November, but reports of tension between Kanye and his mother-in-law persist. According to the source for Radar Online, Yeezy has had enough. “He’s told her if she keeps trying to destroy his marriage, he will spend the rest of his days trying to destroy her.” The source went on to add that, for Kris Jenner, Kanye could be a particularly dangerous enemy to have. “Kanye’s privy to all the family’s dirt and he’s hotheaded enough to ignore any confidentiality agreements.” Since his release from the hospital, many celebrity news websites have reported that Kanye and Kim’s marriage has faced some tension, but the majority of sources have said unequivocally that Kim has no intentions of divorcing Kanye. In fact, throughout the holiday season, the social media maven appears to have stuck by her husband in an effort to support him as much as possible. “What Divorce?” Sources Close To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Deny There’s Any Trouble In Paradise! READ MORE: https://t.co/cWnkk7LcRL pic.twitter.com/3OJa6yvdt3 — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) December 28, 2016 What do you think of the reports that Kanye West and Kris Jenner are still dealing with a power-struggle in the midst of a feud? Do you think the rumors are realistic? Why or why not? [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment]

