Kate Hudson And Brad Pitt: Hudson's Brother Responds In Hilarious Way To Romance Allegations

It was only a matter of time that new relationship rumors between Brad Pitt and another Hollywood beauty would be ignited and this time it’s actress Kate Hudson who has been targeted as an apparent new flame to the A-list actor. Pitt is currently in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle for his six children with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie. This hasn’t stopped tabloids from speculating about new flings and affairs the Allied star may be engaging in, and, as stated, Hudson has become the object of tabloid affection as well as Brad’s, apparently. Kate Hudson’s Brother Hilariously Reacts to Rumor That the Actress Is Dating Brad Pitt https://t.co/iRDB8eNAEG — Thomas Schmidt (@BenIrminger) January 21, 2017 Although Kate has not responded to the rumors about a potential new romance with the heartthrob, Hudson’s brother, Oliver, best known for his role on Rules of Engagement and Nashville, recently made a hilarious and dismissive post to social media that included the recent Star cover that indicated Kate and Brad are dating. As a caption, the actor wrote imagined scenarios between he and his supposed future “brother-in-law.” The Independent shares this very detailed and ridiculous caption that matches the ridiculousness of the rumor. “Yeah and it’s been hell!” Hudson wrote. “He’s messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f***ing carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!! “He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm!” Hudson went on to insist in the fake scenario that Brad move out and indicates that the new set up really isn’t going well. As stated, Kate Hudson has not responded, but her family has made it known that the romance is likely purely fabricated by unreliable “sources.” Even Kate’s mother, actress Goldie Hawn, dismissed the rumor with a chuckle when she was approached this week about the alleged romance. Brad Pitt has recently falsely been linked to not only Kate but also to his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard. The actress stamped out the rumor herself. At the point the false affair rumors surfaced, Brad and Angelina had yet to announce their intentions to divorce, yet there were constant rumors swirling that their marriage was in trouble. It was only a month later that Angelina did shock the world with an announcement that she would not only be filing for divorce from Pitt, but that she would also be seeking full physical custody of their six children. The Brangelina breakup has been ugly—and über-public—from day one, but this statement announces a new way forward. https://t.co/NKmDFiAmon — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) January 13, 2017 The divorce and custody battle were initially messy but the estranged couple has finally agreed to seal court documents to keep their proceedings private for the sake of their children. Brad and Angelina released a joint statement indicating that they are prepared to work together during this difficult time. US Weekly relays the statement that was released, which indicates that the former star couple are prepared to put the interest of their children first and maintain privacy while they go forward in this difficult process. “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” Seeing as Brad Pitt is likely quite overwhelmed with the custody battle and divorce, a romance with Kate Hudson is clearly all a fabrication. [Feature Image by Gabriel Maseda/ Getty Images]