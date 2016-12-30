Kendall Jenner And Justin Bieber Spent Time Together In Utah, Are They Dating?

Could Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber be Hollywood’s next power couple? According to a new report, the longtime friends recently spent time together in Utah, but when it comes to a romance between them, there is no such thing happening at this time. “Justin and [Kendall Jenner] are simply friends, nothing more, and it’s nothing romantic,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on December 29. “They enjoy each other’s company and have a lot of friends in common so they get to hang out together often. It was no big deal for her to jump on a plane with him for a quick trip for a few days.” Earlier this week, a photo surfaced online which featured Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber enjoying a meal at Five Guys in Park City with their mutual friend Patrick Schwarzenegger. However, while the rumored pair did spend time together around the holidays, they only did so because they have been friends for many years. Kendall Jenner attends Vogue 95th Anniversary Party on October 3, 2015

[Image by Victor Boyko/Getty Images] “[Kendall Jenner] has plenty of other guys she’s interested in and is dating,” the insider continued. “She has no need to hook up with someone like Justin who has already been with everyone she knows.” Kendall Jenner’s longtime friend and fellow model Hailey Baldwin has been linked to Bieber on and off for years and was rumored to have been spotted with the singer earlier this month in Beverly Hills. On December 1, a report by Hollywood Life revealed that the former couple had allegedly spent time together at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel, where Bieber often spends time when he’s in Los Angeles. As for Kendall Jenner, she’s been linked to several men in recent months, including One Direction’s Harry Styles, rappers Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky and Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson. However, in recent weeks, it has been ASAP Rocky who she’s spent the majority of her time with. In addition to an outing in Miami earlier this month, Kendall Jenner and the rapper have been spotted on a few dinner dates in Los Angeles, which suggests there may be a romance brewing. Kendall Jenner walks in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 10, 2015

[Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Because Kendall Jenner has been seen with so many different men throughout 2016, it is hard to say which man she is dating, but months ago, a report claimed she was in no rush to settle down with anyone in particular. “[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.” Kendall Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday in November at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, but rather than inviting just one of her rumored boyfriends, she was allegedly joined by Styles, Scott and Clarkson. “[Kendall Jenner] worked the room and spent a lot of time with Travis in the beginning, then went to Harry for a while,” an insider told People Magazine, revealing that Scott performed during the bash. As for Clarkson, the professional athlete reportedly showed up to Kendall Jenner’s birthday much later than the others. “Jordan showed up late in the evening and [Kendall Jenner] was super excited to see him,” added the source. “She ran over to greet him and kept looking for him.” [Featured Image by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images]

