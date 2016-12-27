Khloe Kardashian, Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Engaged? Rumors Swirl After Ohio Christmas Rendezvous, Increased Time Together

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays with the Cleveland Cavaliers, may soon be springing for the ultimate present for his reality TV sweetheart this holiday season — that is, if he has not already. The power couple, who were only first publicly outed for their relationship back in July, may soon be getting married. Rumors of a Khloe/Tristan engagement first began not too long after they confirmed their own status as a couple, but have really been heating up in recent months after pictures surfaced of the youngest Kardashian wearing a three-banded ring on her left ring finger, which is obviously traditionally a spot reserved for an engagement or wedding band. ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT Although 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian and 25-year-old Tristan Thompson were quick to deny the rumors at the time, news that the couple seemed to be continually drawing closer to one another have only continued to balloon over time. This Christmas, for example, Kardashian left behind her famous family in Hollywood to fly to Cleveland, according to the Daily Mail and other outlets, where her Toronto-born boyfriend calls home. Thompson, who was born in Toronto, is somewhat tied to the area due to the recent birth of his son, Prince (with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig), as well as due to his status as a center and power forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson [Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images] Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in fact, served in an important role as part of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship run. Rings and unexpected Christmas visits from Khloe aside, however, Radar Online also recently added to the impending engagement rumor mill with a story regarding Kardashian and Tristan moving in together. Apparently, the couple are closer than ever to building a life with one another. “Tristan is just as into Khloe as she is into him,” an anonymous source close to Khloe told Radar Online. “Khloe really feels that she is going to marry [Tristan], and has told her family that the two of them discussed it already.” Kardashian Family Members [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Kardashian’s anonymous friend also confirmed that Khloe — who only recently finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom, a former basketball star with the Clippers, Heat, Lakers, Mavericks, and Knicks — has the full backing and blessing of her entire reality TV clan in pursuing the union with Tristan. Allegedly, her friend also told Radar Online that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan “seems to really be in love with Khloe.” “[Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan] treats her like a queen,” this person noted, adding that this fact “is good, because Khloe needs her men to worship her.” Which certainly makes it all the more confusing that Kardashian would dump everything – including her high-profile family with which she is very close – at the holidays to fly to Cleveland just to be with Tristan for Christmas. If nothing else, this act showed a clear selflessness and willingness to put Thompson’s own situation above just about anything else. Much like one would for a husband. For his own part, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s world seems to have been flipped nearly upside down in light of the birth of his son Prince on December 12. Thompson no doubt realizes the strange dichotomy of sharing the birth of a first child with a former partner at a time when his own relationship and romance with another woman, Khloe, seems to be blossoming so strongly and so quickly. Those close to the youngest Kardashian, however, do not seem afraid of a burnout. In fact, the Mirror noted back in October that Kardashian had begun to have a lot of her clothes and a few other items shipped off to Thompson’s Cleveland home, which no doubt serves as a sign that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan could be hosting the reality TV star at his house more and more often as time progresses. Perhaps even — if things continue on their current path — forever. Do you think Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson will propose soon? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

