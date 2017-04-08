Khloe Kardashian: How Lebron James Is Convincing 'KUWTK' Star To Marry Tristan Thompson: Engagement Next?

Khloe Kardashian is ready to marry Tristan Thompson, it has been alleged. The reality star has made endless headlines in recent months, with reports claiming that the entire Kardashian household is fully aware of the supposed fact that Khloe wants to settle down and get married, Life & Style shares. Khloe Kardashian has been with Tristan for well over six months, she’s already purchased a home in Cleveland, where she nows spends most of her time, and she tries to support her man on the road as much as her schedule allows her to. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] In recent weeks, Khloe is said to have realized that she doesn’t want to be with any other man but Tristan, and with that in mind, getting engaged and thinking about their future together has been something that the 32-year-old hasn’t been able to shy away from. According to reports, Khloe Kardashian knows that people will judge her if she ends up marrying the Cleveland Cavaliers star — mainly because of the six-year age difference. But according to Hollywood Life, Khloe is looking at the age difference as something that’s nothing than a number. She’s bonded with Tristan better than some of the men she’s dated since her split from Lamar Odom in 2013. The fact that she shares such a deep connection with Tristan has her convinced that she’s making the right decision in considering her future with the father-of-one. Hollywood Life further stresses that Lebron James’ marriage to Savannah has played a drastic role in Khloe’s decision in wanting to marry her beau. “Khloe’s holding out hope that eventually, Tristan will propose to her,” the insider reveals. “She loves him and could see herself holding him down, being by his side for the long run and spending the rest of her life with him.” “She knows he’s young but so what, that’s no excuse. Marriage is nothing to be scared of and Khloe welcomes it. LeBron [James] married Savannah [James] at 28 and they’ve been together ever since. Obviously, Khloe isn’t going to force Tristan to marry her. But marriage is something she definitely wants to experience again and with T.T.. If he were to pop that question and put a ring on it, she’d say yes in a second!” Rumors concerning Khloe Kardashian’s desire to marry Tristan haven’t stopped since December when the reality star was said to have told her family members that she was convinced she would end up marrying Thompson in the near future. [Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images] Kris Jenner has made it known that she’s beyond happy for Khloe, having seen how her daughter suffered through the devastating split with Lamar Odom. Even when Khloe Kardashian had offered her help to get Lamar back on track following his overdose in October 2015, the disgraced athlete reportedly relapsed, leaving the TV star with no other choice but to move on with her life. Now that Khloe Kardashian has found Tristan, she couldn’t be happier. As the outlet already mentions, she doesn’t see herself being with anybody else other than the 26-year-old, and seeing that she has already purchased a home in Cleveland shows just how serious this relationship has gotten in the past couple of months. News of Khloe Kardashian’s wishes to tie the knot with her man comes just weeks after Keeping Up With the Kardashians returned with its 13th series, currently airing every Sunday on the E! network. Do you think Khloe Kardashian should already be thinking about marriage at this given point, or do you think she should wait a little longer? After all, the duo hasn’t even been together for a year yet. [Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]