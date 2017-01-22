Khloe Kardashian: Hurt By Pregnancy Reports Amid Lamar Odom Tell-All Interview Drama

Khloe Kardashian isn’t too happy after having read several reports claiming that the reality star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian has strongly denied any rumors concerning a supposed pregnancy in the past, but as the stories continued to grow, so did Khloe’s annoyance with fans questioning her when she’s set to give birth to the non-existent toddler. According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has wanted kids for as long as she can remember, but she’s not pregnant — yet. The 32-year-old is very much open to starting a family with her new beau, but the timing has to be right, and as of right now, Khloe and Tristan are still getting to know one another. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Kardashian has only been seeing the NBA player for four months, and while she’s already purchased a home out in Cleveland, where Thompson resides, making the long-distance relationship work is quite challenging, to say the least. Khloe Kardashian knows she’ll eventually start a family and get married again, but seeing the constant reports about her supposed pregnancy is beginning to drive her crazy, to the point where she’s almost offended by it. “Khloe would love to be having a baby right now so these rumors are actually quite hurtful. This is already a sensitive subject, her boyfriend is a new dad and that has brought up a lot of feelings for her,” a source gushed. It was just last month when it was alleged that Tristan and Khloe Kardashian had already discussed their future plans together. Should their romance continue to remain as positive as it has, the twosome will definitely proceed with potential plans to tie the knot and welcome their first child into the world. Again, Khloe Kardashian isn’t rushing things this time around, having seen how bad things got when she decided to marry ex-husband, Lamar Odom, just one month after having gotten engaged to the disgraced athlete. While Khloe has had a hard time reading about her supposed pregnancy, she remains in high spirits about it. Instead of entertaining the stories about baby bumps and morning sickness, she’s solely focusing her attention on her forthcoming projects, including the new series of Revenge Body on the E! network. “Khloe’s not sitting around crying over this though, she’s focused on her new show. That’s her baby right now, she has very high hopes for it.” [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Life & Style was one of the many outlets who claimed that Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s baby. Earlier this week, the outlet alleged the following, “She’s only told family so far because it’s in the early stages and she wants to wait until she’s past the first trimester to go public. But she can’t believe she’s finally having a baby!” While Khloe has no intentions of addressing the public about the stories she claims are false, her family is well aware that the socialite isn’t pregnant. Kardashian is only focused on her forthcoming business endeavors right now, while making sure that her relationship with Thompson continues to stay intact. Earlier this week, it was claimed that Khloe allegedly feared the idea of being pregnant, stressing that she would evidently lose her toned physique when she carries her first child. The thought of losing her hard-earned body has not sat too well with Kardashian, who practically makes a living through her appearance. What do you make of Khloe Kardashian supposedly being offended by those who constantly target her with pregnancy rumors? Do you think she’s really as annoyed as she claims to be, or is she hiding from the possible fact that she’s actually expecting her first child? [Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]