Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom Not Reconciling: She’s Happily Moving Forward With Tristan Thompson, Says Source

Khloe Kardashian is flattered by the nice comments Lamar Odom made about her in his first tell-all interview with The Doctors, where the shamed athlete admits to still being in love with his ex-wife, adding that he’s desperate to win her back. And while Khloe very much appreciates the fact that Lamar had nothing but positive things to say about her, as mentioned by E! Online, as far as a relationship between the two is concerned, it’s not going to happen, a source tells Hollywood Life. Kardashian, who has been seeing NBA player Tristan Thompson for the past four months, is said to have moved on with her life — away from the negativity that she often found herself surrounded by whenever Odom was near. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] During the time that the socialite was seeing James Harden, Lamar infamously suffered a horrific overdose that almost cost him his life, and being the overprotective then-wife that she was, Khloe Kardashian put her relationship on hold to fully support the man she once considered the love of her life. Recent reports have revealed that Lamar not only completed a successful one-month rehab program, he’s also refrained from the littlest habits he was once known to have, such as even getting near alcohol or cigarettes. Lamar reportedly wants to live a completely new lifestyle — one that includes Khloe by his side. But, as previously, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be interested, especially now that she has found love again with Tristan Thompson. “There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that,” a source gushed. “She would have dropped everything and ran to be with him. She waited for him to do just that a really long time. Even when she was with James [Harden] she would have dumped him. Sadly, he never got his act together and now that time has passed.” Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn’t spoken to Lamar in months. She was furious when she found out from his pals that the former Clippers player had allegedly relapsed and was refusing to seek help at a nearby rehab facility in Los Angeles. It consequently triggered Khloe to step away from the situation and move on with her life. Now that the 32-year-old has found someone she can truly see herself having a future with, there’s no way she would jeopardize the romance with Thompson for the sake of giving Lamar Odom yet another chance. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] “Khloe Kardashian has officially moved on and is madly in love with Tristan [Thompson]. He’s everything she loves in a man and she’s not going to throw that away for Lamar. She wishes Lamar nothing but love and is proud he’s cleaning himself up, but they are over.” Kardashian has certainly not been shy about the traumatic events that occurred during the time she had discovered that her former husband had allegedly been cheating on her with multiple women while his drug habit worsened. In multiple interviews, Khloe would stress how things eventually became so chaotic between the two that she would sleep at a hotel in Tarzana just so that she could clear her mind and figure out what her next move was going to be. Both Khloe Kardashian and Lamar are now officially divorced, and while Odom seems to be doing much better these days, it certainly doesn’t seem as if Kardashian is in a place where she even wants to consider the idea of getting back with Odom — she’s happily moved on and would want Lamar to do the same. [Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune]

