Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Considering Lamar Odom Restraining Order As Tristan Thompson Warns Him To 'Stay Away Or Else,' Source Claims

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson is allegedly issuing a warning to to her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom to “stay away” amid reports Khloe may be considering a restraining order against her former husband. According to reports, after Lamar recently admitted that he’s looking to win back his former wife, Thompson supposedly made it pretty clear that he has no plans to let the basketball star anywhere near his girlfriend, who he’s thought to have been dating for around four months. Life & Style cited an insider as claiming that Tristan allegedly “went ballistic” after Lamar revealed on a recent episode of The Doctors that he’s hoping to get back with Kardashian, who he divorced last year, claiming that Thompson supposedly even called Lamar to make his feelings very clear. “[Tristan] called up Lamar and told him he acted foolishly,” a Kardashian source alleged of how Tristan reacted to Odom’s Khloe confession, adding that Thompson supposedly “warned him to stay away from Khloe or else.” [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] “Tristan doesn’t want any drama in his life,” continued the magazine’s insider. “Khloe is his woman, and there’s no way he’s going to allow anyone to get in the way of his relationship.” Though neither Khloe not Tristan have commented on reports claiming Thompson issued a pretty stern warning to Lamar, the accusations come just days after fans speculated that Kardashian and her basketball star boyfriend appeared to send Odom a pretty clear message on Snapchat with a number of cozy videos. Odom is yet to publicly respond to Tristan’s supposed call-out, though Lamar’s big Khloe confession came shortly after sources revealed that Kardashian was so done with her ex-husband after filing for divorce for a second time last year that she was allegedly even considering filing a restraining order against her ex to prevent him from contacting her. Radar Online reported last year that Khloe is “fed up” of being constantly pulled back to Lamar after their divorce and was supposedly so serious about staying away from her former husband, who she wed in 2009 before officially divorcing in 2016, that she was reportedly considering taking serious legal action against him as she began growing closer to Thompson. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “[Khloe Kardashian] wants to move on in her life and it’s never going to happen with Lamar Odom harassing her several times a day,” the source claimed, reporting that Kardashian was allegedly ready to take drastic measures and considering filing a restraining order against Odom to keep him away from her and Tristan Thompson. “Khloe’s told him she’s blocking his number and doesn’t want him to call so many times,” continued the site’s Kardashian source, “but he just gets her new number or uses someone else’s phone.” Though Kardashian is yet to file any legal papers preventing Lamar from contacting her, Khloe recently opened up about her boyfriend Tristan in a candid interview with EXTRA where she revealed that things are getting serious by teasing she “hopes” Thompson – who she was first linked to in September 2016 – is “the one.” “I hope [he’s the one]! I mean, I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the one,” Khloe revealed in the interview of her feelings for Tristan earlier this month, admitting that despite only dating Thompson for a matter of months she’s already “in love” with him. “I am in love with him. I think he’s the best,” Khloe continued of Tristan just weeks after her divorce from Odom was officially finalized in December. “And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.” People also recently reported that things are getting serious for Khloe and Tristan despite Odom’s recent love confession, as an insider revealed that Kardashian and Thompson have been spending a whole lot of time together in Cleveland, Ohio, in recent weeks. “Khloe says things are serious [with Thompson],” People’s Kardashian insider revealed of Kardashian’s dating life with Tristan, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in L.A.,” which included her spending Thanksgiving in the state with Thompson and away from her family. What do you think of Tristan Thompson allegedly issuing a warning to Lamar Odom over Khloe Kardashian? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]