Kim Kardashian Allegedly 'Terrified' Of Kanye West After Breakdown, Meets With Divorce Lawyer [Report]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been plagued with divorce rumors ever since Kanye was hospitalized last month, and sources are now claiming that Kardashian is allegedly “terrified” of her husband after his breakdown and is allegedly now ready to put the wheels in motion when it comes to filing for divorce from her husband of two years. That’s according to a new report by Life & Style, who is now reporting that Kim is “terrified” of her husband after his recent hospitalization and has supposedly even met with a divorce lawyer, despite Hollywood Life reporting on December 19 that the two recently looked “very affectionate” when spotted out together for the first time in weeks. But despite Kardashian and West seemingly putting on a united front, Life & Style is claiming that behind closed doors Kim is supposedly “trying to speed up the process of her divorce from Kanye,” alleging that Kim is so serious about a divorce that she’s supposedly already met with a divorce attorney. “Shortly after [Kim] met with a divorce attorney, she went over her options on how she can end her marriage in the midst of Kanye’s mental breakdown last month,” the site reported as the divorce rumors continue to swirl around Kardashian and West, who married in 2014 and have two children, North and Saint West, together. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] In Touch Weekly is also reporting on the divorce rumors surrounding Kim and Kanye’s marriage, claiming that Kim feels “terrified” of Kanye ever since he was released from hospital earlier this month after being treated for BBC News described as extreme “exhaustion.” “[Kim] really thought Kanye was her soul mate and is absolutely devastated,” a source recently revealed to the site amid the divorce speculation, adding that Kardashian is “done” with her third marriage and has reportedly been telling friends and family that “this isn’t what [she] signed up for when she married Kanye” two years ago. The site is claiming that multiple sources close to the Kardashian clan revealed that Kim is supposedly “terrified” of Kanye’s recent bizarre behavior and was allegedly “fearful” of West even before he was hospitalized last month after the rapper went on various rants while performing on his “Saint Pablo Tour.” “Before his breakdown, [Kanye] was hearing voices and taking pills to sleep and to stay awake,” a Kardashian insider alleged of West’s behavior that allegedly led him to his recent hospitalization, claiming that Kanye is still feeling paranoid after leaving the hospital and heading home. [Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post] “[Kanye West] will walk into a room and look for recording devices behind frames and in flower arrangements,” claimed the insider of West’s supposed paranoid behaviour that’s allegedly got Kim Kardashian still worried. “He doesn’t trust anyone. Paranoia has taken over his life.” Radar Online also reported that Kim is allegedly struggling when it comes to taking care of Kanye after his hospitalization, reporting that Kardashian is “desperate for help” as she deals with the fall out of her Paris robbery and West’s recent breakdown. “Kanye isn’t dealing with any of his issues at all and so all of the problems fall onto Kim,” the insider alleged to the site of how Kim is feeling the strain of their marriage, claiming that the twosome’s marriage is supposedly “in crisis” amid the divorce claims and revealing that “Kim is getting overwhelmed” by the Kardashian family’s recent dramas. [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] But while Kim and Kanye appear to be shutting down the divorce rumors with their first public appearance together in weeks on December 18, the latest round of divorce allegations come shortly after Us Weekly adamantly claimed that Kardashian was ready to file for divorce from West, reporting that Kim has allegedly felt “trapped” in their two year marriage for some time. The magazine’s Kardashian source recently alleged that Kim allegedly doesn’t want to stay married to Kanye any longer following their year of drama, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly seriously considering filing for divorce and ending their marriage. What do you think of the latest divorce rumors to swirl around Kanye West and Kim Kardashian? [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx