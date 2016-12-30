Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce? Couple 'Barely Spoke' At Christmas, Claims Source

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have been plagued by divorce rumors in recent weeks, and it looks like the reports aren’t letting up just yet. According to a new report by People, a source close to the Kardashian clan are claiming that Kim and Kanye allegedly “barely spoke” to each other at Kris Jenner’s recent Christmas Eve party amid claims Kardashian is now “finished” with her husband of two years and readying for a divorce. An insider revealed to the site that Kim initially arrived at Jenner’s party solo with their two children only to have West join the soiree later after reportedly heading to the movies with a friend, though People is claiming that the couple didn’t exactly look loved up once Kanye did arrive. The site’s source revealed that Kardashian and West allegedly “kept their distance” at Kris’s party as the divorce rumors continue to swirl and claimed that thing are so strained between the duo that they “barely spoke” to each other unless it was to do with their two children, North and Saint West. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar] “They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” the eyewitness revealed of Kardashian and West’s strained interaction at Kris’s annual Christmas Eve party on December 24. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.” While Kim and Kanye have not confirmed the divorce rumors, even appearing to dispel reports of trouble in paradise after West posted a snap of himself and Kardashian posing in front of a Christmas tree at Jenner’s party with their two children on December 26, Life & Style also claimed that a divorce may be in the cards for the couple in 2017. An insider told the magazine that Kim Kardashian is allegedly now “finished” with Kanye West and is “ready to divorce him” after the dramas that have plagued the family in 2016, including Kim’s October 2 robbery and Kanye’s subsequent hospitalization in November, during which time the Washington Post reported that the “Touch The Sky” rapper was placed on a “psychiatric hold.” [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post] A Kardashian source alleged that Kim believes Kanye’s recent bizarre behavior, which included numerous on-stage rants before he was hospitalized in Los Angeles, have been damaging for the Kardashain brand and could be one of the main factors in their rumored potential divorce. “Kanye’s actions are hurting Kim’s brand,” the insider continued, adding that the last straw for Kardashian was reportedly when Kanye headed to New York City to meet with President-Elect Donald Trump last month. “She feels like his meeting with Trump was a slap in the face,” Life & Style is reporting of Kim as the divorce allegations continue to hit the headlines, adding that “Kim has tried to protect Kanye from himself for years, but she can no longer do it” in the wake of their marriage drama. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] But while Kardashian and West have so far stayed tight-lipped as the divorce reports continue to crop up, it was Us Weekly who first claimed earlier this month that Kim was ready to file for divorce from her husband, just two and a half years after they married in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy. The site alleged, just days after West was released from hospital, that Kim was reportedly planning to divorce the rapper in the coming months, even claiming that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has supposedly felt “trapped” in their marriage for a while now and wants out. “It will take some time before she can do anything,” the Kardashian source revealed at the time of a potential Kim and Kanye divorce, adding that Kardashian supposedly “doesn’t want to stay married” any longer. Do you think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could divorce in 2017? [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

