Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly On A Sex Strike Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly experiencing intimacy issues. As they continue to face divorce rumors, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have put up a united front, but according to a new report, things are not great behind-the-scenes and the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly on a sex strike. “[Kim Kardashian] is not having sex with Kanye right now and he is constantly complaining about how she is never affectionate with him,” a source close the reality star revealed to Radar Online on January 20. “[Kim Kardashian] blames her lack of affection on the robbery,” said the insider. “When Kanye questions why she doesn’t want to sleep with him anymore, she tells him that it is his fault that he does not try!” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 1, 2015

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced allegations of a possible split since October, when Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by several masked men in her Paris hotel room. At the time, Kim Kardashian was reportedly left without a bodyguard as her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, enjoyed a night out on the town. During the robbery, Kim Kardashian was bound and gagged as intruders stole millions of dollars of jewelry, including a pricey ring from her husband, which she had been flaunting on social media beforehand. “I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I asked shouting who was there, no one answered,” Kim Kardashian told police, according to Le Journal du Dimanche. “They [caught] me and took me in the lobby. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.” While Kim Kardashian stayed silent about her robbery for several weeks, aside from the police report shared, she will soon be seen opening up about the terrifying incident during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a recently aired sneak peek of the upcoming season, Kim Kardashian was seen breaking down over the incident before a second emotional moment featured her discovering news of her husband’s hospitalization weeks later. As fans will recall, Kanye West was placed on a psychiatric hold in late November and remained in the hospital through the Thanksgiving holiday. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend DuJour Magazine’s event to honor artist Marc Quinn on December 4, 2013

[Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images] Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in May 2014 after dating for about 2 years and share 2 children, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1. According to another report, shared by People Magazine last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been working on their marriage in the weeks since Kardashian’s robbery. “It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that,” a source told People Magazine. “Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were last seen together days ago when they filmed a scene for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in Los Angeles. However, as the magazine revealed, the couple was not affectionate with one another and walked into the restaurant where they were eating separately. Kim Kardashian and her family, including husband Kanye West, will return to the E! Network in Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 this March. [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]