Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Protecting Her Kids From Her Drama With Husband Kanye West, Are They Divorcing?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly facing marital turmoil, but are they headed for divorce after just 2 years of marriage? Although the couple has not announced any plans to end their marriage, rumors regarding their possibly impending split continue to swirl and according to the latest report, Kim Kardashian is determined to shield her children from her alleged drama with West. “[Kim Kardashian] is keeping the kids busy with family and healthy activities, hoping they will remain happy and entertained,” a source told Hollywood Life on December 28. “North and her brother routinely go over to aunt Kourtney [Kardashian’s] for play dates with Penelope and their other cousins.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June 2013 and tied the knot in May of the following year. In December of last year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their second child, son Saint West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015

[Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly attended Kris Jenner’s Christmas party over the weekend, but according to Hollywood Life, the tension between them was clear. Kanye West didn’t “even recognize it was a holiday” celebration, according to their source, and reportedly ignored an epic performance from John Legend. Another insider claimed Kanye West “wasn’t in the holiday mood,” despite his mother-in-law’s over-the-top decor and many celebrity guests, including Paris Hilton, Heather McDonald and Kyle Richards. “[Kim Kardashian] has North attending dance classes to distract her from the drama,” the source continued. “Kim is extra careful when discussing adult issues with Kanye. She either makes sure this kids are out of the house, off doing fun activities, or at least not in the same room. She doesn’t want her kids hearing any of her and Kanye’s stressful discussion, which lately, there have been plenty of.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced rumors of a possible divorce since the start of their marriage, but in weeks since she was robbed in Paris and he was hospitalized in Los Angeles, the rumors have intensified. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2016 Meta Gala on May 2, 2016

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] On Saturday night, Kim Kardashian reportedly attended her mother’s annual Christmas party solo before her husband, Kanye West, arrived to the bash later in the evening after going to a movie with a friend. Then, the following day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly celebrated Christmas together at the home of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. According to a People Magazine report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly returned to their Bel Air home with their kids, North, 3, and Saint, 1, on Christmas night, but during Saturday’s party, they allegedly kept their distance and “barely spoke.” As the outlet explained, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has reportedly been strained since West experienced a health crisis, which resulted in a days-long stay in the hospital. As fans may recall, West was hospitalized in late November, less than 2 months after Kim Kardashian’s terrifying ordeal in Paris — during which a whopping $11 million worth of jewelry was stolen. “[Kim Kardashian and Kanye West] were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” a source told People Magazine. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t been seen much since October, when the reality star and mother was robbed, but did they step out last week for a private dinner at a Los Angeles restaurant. For the most part, Kim Kardashian has been keeping a low profile since the Paris incident and in recent weeks, she has only posted updates on social media a number of times. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not yet addressed the ongoing rumors regarding their potential divorce. [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx