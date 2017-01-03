Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Allegedly Living Apart Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are allegedly living apart amid the rampant divorce rumors swirling around their marriage. That’s according to a new report by Radar Online, as the site is alleging that Kardashian and West have supposedly not been living together in the wake of Kanye’s November hospitalization and Kim’s October robbery. The site recently claimed that “Kanye’s clearly suffering” following his hospitalization, which reportedly saw him placed on a psychiatric hold at UCLA Medical Center last year, but alleged that “Kim’s not even living with him anymore” as the divorce rumors continue to swirl around the couple and their two-year marriage. According to Radar Online, Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian has allegedly taken West’s side amid the couple’s alleged marriage drama and is supposedly “livid” with his famous sister for allegedly living apart from Kanye during his troubled times. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar] “Rob is so upset with what’s happened and he’s angry with Kim for abandoning Kanye,” a Kardashian source claimed, though the Kardashian clan are yet to officially confirm reports alleging that Kim and Kanye are currently living apart. The insider then went on to allege that Rob is supposedly blaming Kim for Kanye’s trip to the hospital, which TMZ reported in November saw him allegedly handcuffed and taken away in an ambulance. “Rob thinks Kim’s completely let Kanye down,” the source said of Kardashian, “and he’s totally blaming her for his downfall.” It was first reported that Kim and Kanye have been living apart in recent months back in November after sources close to the Kardashian family alleged that Kim and her and Kanye’s two children, North and Saint West, had moved in with mom Kris Jenner amid her alleged marriage troubles while West embarked on his now cancelled “Saint Pablo Tour.” [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] “Kim has been living with her mother Kris at her Hidden Hills mansion instead of the Bel-Air home,” a source told Life & Style at the time, revealing that Jenner’s home is “the place she feels safest” after her scary robbery in October, which saw her robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry. But while Kim Kardashian is yet to comment on claims she and husband Kanye West have not been living together in recent weeks, the latest claims come amid rampant reports alleging that West and Kardashian could be heading for divorce after just over two years of marriage. Us Weekly first alleged that Kim was looking to divorce Kanye in December, alleging that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who married the rapper in Florence, Italy, in 2014, was feeling “trapped” in their marriage and had done so for some time. “It will take some time before she can do anything,” a source said of Kim’s supposed plans to file for divorce back in December, claiming that Kim “doesn’t want to stay married” to West. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] People also reported in recent weeks that Kardashian and West aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye right now in the wake of their seriously dramatic 2016, reporting last month that Kim and Kanye allegedly “barely spoke” to each other while attending Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party with their two children on December 24 amid accusations the two are undergoing a “marriage crisis.” According to the site, West arrived late to Jenner’s Christmas party and allegedly barely interacted with Kardashian unless it was to communicate about North and Saint. “They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” the onlooker told People of Kardashian and West’s supposedly strained interaction amid the swirling divorce rumors. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.” What do you think of reports claiming that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are allegedly living apart amid the divorce accusations? [Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the Huffington Post]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx