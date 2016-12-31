Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Miserable Post-Christmas Party: Allegedly Heading For Divorce? [Rumor]

Is Kim Kardashian divorcing Kanye West? The couple surprisingly showed up to Kris Jenner’s Christmas party last week, and while the assumption was that everything was fine between the couple, sources say that it ended up being the complete opposite. What onlookers quickly noticed was that Kim Kardashian and her husband barely made any interaction with one another, it’s being alleged. Days after the party, a photo had emerged of Kim and Kanye posing in front of Kris’ Christmas tree, looking miserable and anything but joyful, a source for Hollywood Life reveals. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation] According to the outlet, Kim Kardashian didn’t appear to be in the mood for the Christmas bash and considering the supposed fact that she was very distant to her own husband, it gave the impression that the couple’s relationship might be in trouble. “Everything about Kim and Kanye at the Christmas party was awkward, not just that picture of them with the kids. Kim and Kanye were separate most of the evening,” a source shared. “They hardly enjoyed themselves at all and seemed to be at the party simply out of family obligation.” Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Kim and Kanye have been hit with divorce claims. Earlier this month, Us Weekly claimed that Kardashian was strongly considering the idea of separating from Kanye in the midst of having learned about the rapper’s hospitalization. Kim’s marriage to Kanye has supposedly been falling apart since her Paris robbery scare. The 36-year-old was held at gunpoint and reportedly feared for her life as a group of armed men snuck their way into Kardashian’s apartment and demanded her to give up all personal belongings. It traumatized Kim beyond belief, and it most certainly didn’t help that when she returned back to Los Angeles, her husband was busy working on his Saint Pablo Tour. As the shows continued, though, fans quickly noticed a change in Kanye’s behavior and it wasn’t long before the father-of-two would begin ranting about Hillary Clinton, Jay Z, Beyonce, to name a few. Then there were the infamous photos of Kim Kardashian’s husband meeting Donald Trump at a gathering two weeks ago, in New York. At the time, it was said that Kim was very much against the idea of West conversating with Trump, claiming that it could very much hurt her reputation — especially since Kim does not support the 70-year-old’s political views. All in all, Hollywood Life stresses that there have been so many things happening in Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye that it’s really made it difficult for the couple to keep up the persona that would have people thinking they aren’t having martial issues between one another. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] At the Christmas dinner over the weekend, it was said that Kim Kardashian spent most of the time away from Kanye, and even with all the photos that surfaced from the event, only one of them featured her together with West. News of Kim Kardashian’s strained marriage to Kanye West comes just weeks after reports claimed that the 36-year-old has been living with her mother, Kris, for almost three months, Enstarz reveals. Following the Paris robbery case, Kim didn’t feel safe to be living in her Bel-Air mansion by herself while Kanye was touring the world, so she opted to live with her mother instead, it was claimed at the time. Yet with all the divorce rumors surrounding her marriage, it’s unclear whether she ever made the intentions of moving back into her own home, especially now that Kanye has taken some much-needed time off from his music career. Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will manage to last for another year when taking into consideration all of the hurdles that have been thrown their way in recent months? Can fans expect this to be Kardashian’s third divorce? [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]

