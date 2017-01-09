Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Divorce? 'Things Are Still Not Great,' Claims Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have long been surrounded by divorce rumors, and it looks like reports of trouble in paradise within their marriage are only set to continue. According to a new report by People, despite the couple seemingly attempting to dispel the divorce rumors in recent weeks via several social media posts and a handful of public appearances together, sources are claiming that Kim and Kanye have allegedly lost the passion in their relationship after two years of marriage. A Kardashian source recently alleged to the site that “things are still not great” when it comes to Kim and Kanye’s marriage and claimed that the couple, who married in Florence, Italy, back in 2014, still have issues within their relationship. “Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids,” People revealed of the duo amid the divorce rumors. “They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing.” [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] And while the divorce allegations appeared to intensify after Kanye’s November breakdown, the source revealed to the site that the rampant accusations of a split actually stem from strain within their marriage that began before West’s hospitalization in November and Kim’s Paris robbery one month prior. “The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. She didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together,” a source said of Kim, adding that the dramas that plagued the couple in 2016 only brought “added stress” to their reportedly already fractured marriage. The source also went on to claim that Kardashian and West were spending so little time together in the last few months of 2016 that Kim supposedly “didn’t realize” that her husband’s bizarre behavior was the sign of a mental breakdown, which saw West hospitalized in Los Angeles for around a week in late November. The latest round of divorce claims come just weeks after People initially reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West barely interacted at Kris Jenner’s holiday party on Christmas Eve, claiming that Kardashian and West only seemed to talk if they were discussing their children, North and Saint West. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” an insider at the Kardashian family Holiday party alleged to the site at the time, adding that Kardashian and West supposedly haven’t been getting along at all in recent weeks. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise,” People’s insider said of Kardashian and her husband. In Touch Weekly also recently alluded to a potential divorce between Kim and Kanye possibly hitting the headlines in 2017, claiming that Kardashian is “devastated” that her marriage to West seems to be heading towards divorce. “[Kim] really thought Kanye was her soul mate and is absolutely devastated,” a source said, claiming that Kim is allegedly “done” with Kanye and ready to end their marriage after just over two years together. [Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images] “This isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye,” added the Kardashian insider. But while Kim and Kanye are still yet to directly address the divorce rumors, Us Weekly was first to allege that a divorce could be in the cards for Kim and Kanye in 2017 after alleging in early December that Kardashian was done with their two-year marriage weeks before it was reported that the twosome’s interactions appeared strained at Jenner’s Christmas party. “It will take some time before she can do anything,” the magazine revealed at the time of a possible divorce between Kardashian and West, but reported that Kim supposedly “doesn’t want to stay married.” Do you think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could undergo a divorce in 2017 amid the swirling rumors of a split? [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]

