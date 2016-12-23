Kim Kardashian, Kanye West: Why ‘KUWTK’ Couple Chose Public Date Night Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to head out for a public outing to a restaurant over the weekend, sparking the question of whether this was solely done to cover up the couple’s ongoing divorce rumors. The 36-year-old has been bombarded with claims that she plans on divorcing her husband of two years, having grown tired of West’s rants and tantrums — especially after her terrifying Paris robbery incident. The stress that Kim Kardashian has been put under has been overwhelming for her, a source claimed, adding that it was only a matter of time before Kim would pull the plug on her relationship. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Harper’s Bazaar’s celebration [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar] Kim Kardashian had already moved back into Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas, meaning that she was no longer living under a roof with Kanye, reports claimed, so the next step seemed to be directing at an upcoming divorce. It’s been two weeks those claims were first made and Kardashian has yet to file for divorce. Instead, she’s spotted at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, which has now left fans puzzled as to whether the Kardashian and Kanye are splitting up or not. From what Hollywood Life has gathered, there doesn’t seem to be much of a separation going on between the two, despite all that’s been said in recent weeks. Kim Kardashian and Kanye have most definitely had their fair share of rough moments in the past couple of months, but for the most part, they’ve managed to work through their issues and come out stronger on the other side. While the source insinuates that their public outing to the restaurant may have been somewhat of a publicity stunt, Kim Kardashian didn’t feel the need to hide from the world now that she’s actively trying to get herself back into the limelight. “Make no mistake, ‘Ye wanted to show face and let the world know that he and Kim are one strong and united front,” a source explained. “The meal was cool. They were bundled up close to one another during the meal and very affectionate. It was very refreshing for Kim to be out in her old stomping grounds and for her to feel protected by both Kanye and their bodyguards.” Kardashian is said to have been in hiding for the past two months, following the scary events that unfolded in Paris back in October. Kim stressed to fans that she was convinced she would die in France, convinced that the masked men were going to murder her after collecting all of her expensive belongings. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show [Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4] Having neglected herself from social media, her hectic career, and her fans, Kardashian has slowly but surely made significant improvements in the hopes of getting her life back on track. But then came Kanye’s mental crisis, as Perez Hilton recalls, leaving Kardashian with more stress to deal with while overcoming her own fears related to the robbery. It’s been a crazy ride for the couple, yet it goes without saying that their decision to wine and dine in Santa Monica over the weekend is their way to prove to the world that neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye will be filing for divorce anytime soon. “Yes, it was just the two of them,” an eyewitness added, recalling what happened when Kim and her husband showed up to the restaurant. “Kim didn’t smile much, but Kanye seemed cheerful. They just had dinner and talked for a long time. They were friendly and polite.” Kardashian is expected to make her wildly anticipated return to reality television once Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in January, it has been claimed. The show will heavily focus on the aftermath of Kim’s ordeal in Paris, with certain episodes also allegedly being dedicated to Kanye’s struggle with his mental disorder. Are you convinced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye will last? [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]

