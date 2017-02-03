Kim Kardashian Leaving Reality TV To Save Kanye West Marriage? Kris Jenner Livid

Is Kim Kardashian ready to leave Keeping Up With the Kardashians? A new report, via Life & Style, claims that the socialite is done with reality TV, claiming that the forthcoming season of the family’s show will be Kim’s last, having already told her family that she’s ready to move on and focus on other projects. Kim Kardashian’s move to allegedly quit the show comes just months after the 36-year-old found herself being gagged and tied up inside a bathtub by a group of masked Parisian men, E! Online reports. The star’s personal belongings were taken from her including the $7 million wedding ring presented to her by husband Kanye West. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] But according to a source, that’s not necessarily Kim’s reason as to why she’s ready to leave reality television. While it may have contributed to her decision to quit the family’s show, Kardashian reportedly wants to change her image, convinced that being part of KUWTK is tarnishing her chances to finally be taken seriously in Hollywood. Having already built quite the brand for herself, some of the things that Kim Kardashian has yet to achieve are supposedly out of reach until the mother-of-two ditches the reality TV image and reinvents the person she’s famously known to be. “What would ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ be like without Kim? The world may soon find out. After a 10-year run, Kim wants to jump ship,” the insider reveals, as cited by Gossip Cop. “Kim says ‘KUWTK’ is just consuming too much of her time. Kim wants to build herself as a true brand and feels hindered by being a part of ‘KUWTK.’” Life & Style adds that the one person who hasn’t taken Kim Kardashian’s abrupt decision lightly is Kris Jenner, who is said to be furious about the idea of her daughter no longer filming scenes for the show. A source adds that Kim is very much still under a contract — one that isn’t expiring for several years. If Kardashian was serious about leaving, she would evidently have to break out of her negotiated deal with the E! network, and Kris is refusing to let that happen. [Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images] Having built a strong relationship with the execs over at E! over the last 10 years, Kim Kardashian neglecting her contractual obligations “would create huge problems,” the outlet adds, stressing that the TV personality isn’t on her mother’s good side right now, despite being branded as Jenner’s favorite daughter. News of Kim Kardashian’s decision in wanting to leave reality TV comes just weeks after reports had claimed that the Kimoji app creator was working hard to repair her broken marriage with rapper Kanye West. The twosome allegedly hit rock bottom, back in December, with sources claiming that Kim could no longer put up with her husband’s bizarre antics, wild outbursts, and public rants, dissing her friends and family members. Then, after Kanye’s hospitalization in November, Kim Kardashian found it hard trying to support her husband when she was still trying to overcome her fears of leaving her own home, following the events that transpired in Paris two months prior. Kim and Kanye’s marriage is a work in progress, several news outlets have claimed, so the idea of leaving reality TV behind could also stem from the supposed fact that, in order to save her relationship with West, it’d be best not to have cameras follow Kardashian’s every move. Whether or not Kris Jenner is going to allow her daughter to break her contract with the E! network has yet to be determined, but from what Life & Style has claimed, Kim Kardashian wants out, regardless of how it’s going to happen. [Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]