Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Subject Of Kanye's New Raps? Source Says Yes!

Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery has reportedly weighed heavily on husband Kanye West’s mind. In order to move past some of the more difficult moments of 2016, Kanye has turned to his music, one source reported. According to an unnamed source for Hollywood Life, Yeezy is back to work writing songs about all of the numerous dramatic things that happened in his life last year. “Kanye is writing rhymes about Kim [Kardashian]’s Parisian robbers, his meltdown on tour, recent hospitalization, his beef with Jay and Bey, and everything else he has been through in the last few months,” the Hollywood Life source reported. “The guy is a workaholic and has been using all of his painful experiences as inspiration to write new raps and lay down new music.” Buckle Up: Kanye West Could Be Dropping New Music Sooner Than You Think https://t.co/FO32VrbEV4 — Addicted To EDM (@addictedtoedm62) January 4, 2017 In October, Kim Kardashian was held captive at gunpoint when masked men broke into her Paris apartment while she slept. According to reports, the men bound and gagged the reality TV star as they searched the apartment looking for jewelry. In the end, Kardashian’s robbers made away with $10 million worth of jewelry. The incident was reportedly extremely traumatic for both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. After the robbery Kim K disappeared from the public spotlight for quite some time before she eventually made her return to social media six weeks after the ordeal. Since the robbery, Kim has sported a new fashion style and made fewer public appearances. Additionally, it was reported that the robbery “unsettled” Kanye more than anyone else. After the fact, sources alleged that Kanye only trusted one person: Kim Kardashian. Later, it became evident that something was up with ‘Ye when the 39-year-old rapper canceled the remaining stops on his Saint Pablo tour and checked into the UCLA Medical Center. Initially, it was reported that Kanye was dealing with dehydration and sleep deprivation, but as time wore on and Kanye remained in the hospital, some began to question whether Yeezy might have been dealing with some paranoia, as well. If the source for Hollywood Life is to be believed, fans could soon have a better idea of what was happening in Kanye’s life around the time of his hospitalization. Not only is West reportedly writing raps about the robbery, but he’s allegedly writing about his mental breakdown, as well. The source also reported that Kanye may be writing songs about his now-squashed beef with Jay Z and Beyoncé. After Kim was robbed in Paris, Kanye took to the stage to go on a rant about his one-time friend, Jay Z, and Jay’s wife, Beyoncé. During the rant, Kanye told the audience that Jay hadn’t acted appropriately after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. Kanye told the crowd that instead of calling to check in on the Kardashian-Wests, Jay and Bey should have “come by the house.” Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted arriving at Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s LA compound… ???? pic.twitter.com/I3a9NIQORv — Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) January 7, 2017 According to recent reports, Kanye and his Keeping Up With the Kardashians wife visited Jay Z and Beyoncé at their home, where they talked over their differences. Soon after, Kim and Kanye reportedly attended the birthday party of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. What do you think of the report that Kanye is writing music about all of unfortunate events that happened to him and his family in 2016? Will you look forward to hearing more about the drama in the lives of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian? Why or why not? [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx