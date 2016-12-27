Kimye Not Getting Along, Kanye West Wasn't In The Holiday Spirit

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended Kris Jenner’s holiday party together, sources say they did not get along at the bash. Kanye maintained a low presence at the party while Kim made a very brief appearance on Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat. Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, reportedly can’t seem to get past their marital problems and difficult times in light of the holidays. The two “barely spoke” to each other at Kris Jenner’s holiday bash, a source exclusively told People. Even the 61-year-old momager and matriarch couldn’t get the troubled couple on good terms. Several sources have told the outlet that the couple’s marriage has been strained after West’s mental health crisis and his wife’s robbery in Paris. “They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids. They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.” Despite their marital problems, the two have been seen out and about on various occasions. Kim and Kanye recently had a date night in Santa Monica on December 18 and a recent outing on Friday, December 23 that involved taking daughter North West to the Los Angeles Ballet’s The Nutcracker. As for Kanye, he has been enjoying going to the movies alone – a lot, according to the People report. The rapper hasn’t been in the Christmas spirit this year, another source told Hollywood Life. There has been growing speculating that the two have been growing apart over the past few months. The Paris robbery and West’s health scare placed more strain on their marriage. The “Famous” rapper checked into UCLA Medical Center for a few days following reports that he was suffering paranoia. Since his release, Kanye has been keeping a low profile but is still stepping out with Kim. “Obviously, the end of the year hasn’t been festive. He and Kim have had many disagreements as of late regarding their busy schedules, home renovations, his support for Donald Trump, and their marriage in general. No doubt Kanye loves his wife, and he always will, but right now they’re in a rough spot.” The source went on to reveal that West is no longer the man he used to be. He has become another person due to the increasing pressure of his marriage, not to mention the media scrutiny. “They’re doing the best they can to get through the end of the year,” the source said, adding that the couple looked dismal at the holiday party. Sources say Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘barely talk’ these days. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Kimye were seen driving around Calabasas on December 26 reportedly looking sadder than ever. “This to me is the unhappiest she’s ever looked,” body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass told Hollywood Life. “In the second pic, she’s giving him the cold shoulder. He’s looking ahead and her head is cocked away from him and her shoulder is raised showing she’s alienating him. And look at him, he’s completely disconnected from her. It’s like anyone could be in that picture with him because he’s not even connected to her.” Kim Kardashian makes a rare appearance on social media. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Kim has since popped up on Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat account, as mentioned before. The mom-of-two was rocking an edgier look for the event. She wore a gold curve-hugging dress along with a thick black choker and a lip ring, reports Us Weekly. Kim kept quiet in the videos as she smiled for the cameras and even posed for photos with the rest of her sisters. She didn’t look as happy as she usually does since her smile was small and close-mouthed more than usual. A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:20am PST The famous Kardashian sister is still maintaining a low profile as well since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October. What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West? Do you think the couple is headed for divorce? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]

