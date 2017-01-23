Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Over After She's 'Used' By Justin Bieber?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were rumored to have gotten back together weeks ago, but now their relationship status is known. At the end of last year, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, embarked on a couple of vacations together and ultimately fueled rumors of a reunion by spending tons of time together — and with their children. However, earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her rumored past flame, Justin Bieber, 22. After spending several months apart, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber reunited at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles and quickly they were targeted with rumors regarding a possible reconciliation. Then, days after their outing, a source suggested that Bieber was only hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian in an effort to get back at his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who recently went public with The Weeknd. “It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena sends Justin an evil text to ask him about his night out,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine. “She’s always been jealous of his relationship with [Kourtney Kardashian].” Kourtney Kardashian attends the WWD And Variety inaugural stylemakers’ event on November 19, 2015. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber struck up a relationship with one another at the end of 2015, months after the reality star and her former partner, Scott Disick, parted ways. “[Selena Gomez]’s not over Justin,” the source continued. “Justin wants to get under Selena’s skin. And he knows how to annoy her — going out with [Kourtney Kardashian] was the perfect payback.” Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has been chronicled for years on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and throughout the series’ run, fans have watched as the couple endured many high and low moments in their romance. Then, in late 2015, fans watched as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways with one another amid allegations of an inappropriate encounter between Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli. On the show, Kourtney Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was seen reacting to shocking photos of Disick and Bartoli in the South of France before the entire family was seen sitting down with Disick to discuss his issues with substance abuse — and the end of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied’s ‘backstAGe presents:’ initiative on February 14, 2011. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick went through some dark times with one another during their nine-year relationship, the on-and-off couple has remained in close contact with one another for the sake of their three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. In fact, at the end of last year, it was reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had begun living together one again. At that point, many believed Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were giving their relationship another try, but after Kardashian was seen spending time with the much younger Bieber, confusion took over in the minds of many fans. Although Kourtney Kardashian has remained mum on her relationship status for the past few months, she recently hinted on social media that she may not be involved with anyone. As Life & Style magazine revealed on January 20, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appear to be facing trouble in paradise. “Tell me how to love, it’s been so long,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote, quoting The Weeknd’s song “Attention,” which also features lyrics including, “You’re only looking for attention/The only problem is you’ll never get enough.” Kourtney Kardashian also sparked reports of possible tension with Disick when she took to Twitter to reveal she was suffering from “trust issues” in a post to her many fans and followers. To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March. [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]