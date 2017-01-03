Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Reportedly Back On And 'Stronger Than Ever'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appear to be back on. Following weeks of reconciliation rumors, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick traveled to Aspen, Colorado with their 3 kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, and during their visit to the snowy state, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a video of them together on Instagram. “Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the caption of the video, in which she and Disick were seen standing on the wing of an airplane. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed a 9-year relationship before calling it quits in the summer of 2015 after Disick was seen getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, while on vacation in the South of France. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian attend the celebration of Dom Perignon Luminous Rose on December 6, 2012

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] After she split from Disick in mid-2015, Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with Justin Bieber, 22, and for months, they were rumored to be dating. Following a number of appearances in late 2015, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed leaving Bieber’s hotel room in the wee hours of the morning and in early 2016, she labeled herself a “Belieber” as she attended his Purpose World Tour show in Los Angeles. While Disick was also linked to a number of women, none of his relationships amounted to much of anything and now, he has reportedly gotten his family back together. “[Kourtney Kardashian] is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around,” a source close to the on-and-off couple revealed to Hollywood Life at the end of last month. “She sees how much happier their children are when he’s around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.” Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been spending tons of time together in recent months and recently enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic vacation to Mexico. During the trip, Disick shared a racy photo of Kourtney Kardashian posing with her back to the camera in a swimming pool. “They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other’s company,” the source continued. “[Kourtney Kardashian] and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.” Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Calvin Klein Jeans’ celebration launch of the #mycalvins Denim on April 23, 2015

[Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images] “[Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick] are back together and giving their relationship a try,” an insider told E! News weeks prior. “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.” Once rumors began swirling in regard to Kourtney Kardashian’s possibly rekindled romance with Disick, so did allegations of a possible pregnancy. Last week, In Touch Weekly claimed Kardashian was allegedly expecting her fourth child and suggested the reality star wasn’t completely sure if Disick was the father — or if the father of her potential fourth child could be her rumored flame Younes Bendjima, 23. As the magazine claimed, Kourtney Kardashian and Bendjima, a model and boxer, were rumored to be hooking up with one another at the end of last year, months after she and Bieber were last seen together in Miami. As Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to spend time with one another, they have both remained completely silent in regard to the current nature of their relationship. Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick and their kids, are expected to return to the E! Network later this year for a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx