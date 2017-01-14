Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Expecting Baby No. 4? All the Signs She May Be Hiding A Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian dropped some major baby hints this week. With her relationship with Scott Disick rekindled, is the Keep Up With the Kardashians star preparing for baby no. 4? OK Magazine reports that Kourtney shared a photo on social media of her standing naked with an obvious baby bump. She later told fans online that she “has trust issues,” seemingly contradicting her earlier tease. According to Hollywood Life, the baby bump photo was actually taken while Kourtney was pregnant with Reign, her now 1-year-old boy. She didn’t, however, offer any context for why she decided to share the pic, leaving fans wondering if she’s pregnant with another kid. “Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester,” a source close to the Kardashian family revealed, adding that Kourtney has already revealed the news to her immediate family and close friends. Kourtney and Disick have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Their romance took a turn for the worse after Disick cheated on Kourtney in 2015. Disick turned his life around, however, and got back with Kourtney this past fall. The couple currently share three children together – Mason (7), Penelope (4), and Reign. “They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither of them is seeing anyone else right now,” the insider continued. mage Since their split, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been spotted together constantly. [Image by XPX/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images] That being said, Perez Hilton is reporting that Kourtney’s admission that she has trusts issues points to problems in her relationship with Disick. There’s no telling what Kourtney Kardashian meant by the post, though she and Disick appeared to have a blast together during a short family vacation to Aspen over the holidays. According to Daily Mail, Disick is currently out of the country on a business trip in Dubai. Disick shared several photos of his stay at Atlantis the Palm on social media. This includes a picture of a scuba diver holding up a sign for Disick that stated, “Welcome Scott.” He also shared a snap of him eating dinner with Kim Kardashian. “Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn’t talk over dinner,” he captioned the image. The two were seemingly dining while filming the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. A few cameramen can be seen in the background of the image, though it isn’t clear why Disick accompanied Kim to the luxurious resort. Disick has a dark past with resorts and fancy getaways. Part of the reason why he and Kourtney split was because of his problems with alcohol. Fans can only hope that Disick keeps himself in check during his stay in Dubai. In the meantime, Kourtney was spotted in Calabasas this week. The reality star was photographed making her way to a vehicle after shooting some scenes with her oldest boy, Mason. Penelope and Reign were not with Kourtney during the outing. After showing off her toned physique the last few months, Kourtney recently has been spotted in looser outfits that may or may not be hiding a baby bump. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Kourtney has also been busy promoting her new fitness regime. In preparation for Khloe Kardashian’s new book and fitness show, Kourtney has been sharing photos of her own revenge body. In one photo, Kourtney posed with her close friend Stephanie Shepherd after a workout session. Until more information is revealed, there’s no telling what is going on between Disick and Kourtney behind the scenes. Based on the baby bump post, it looks like Kourtney is gearing up for another baby. That, or she’s just reminiscing about her last pregnancy. Her comments about trust are a little more puzzling and could be related to a number of different things. After all, between starring on a reality show and rebuilding her relationship with Disick, Kourtney has a lot on her plate at the moment. Tell us! Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will expand their family? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by E!]

