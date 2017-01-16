Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys A 'Late-Night Rendezvous' With Justin Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber reunited with one another on Saturday night. Following reports claiming Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick, had gone missing in Dubai, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club. On January 15, the Daily Mail shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber at the nightclub, where Kardashian was sporting quite a racy look. As the reality star was seen at the exit of the venue with the much younger Bieber, 22, she showed off a sheer top, which exposed her chest. Meanwhile, Bieber was wearing a gray “Supreme” hoodie and blue baseball cap. In an additional photo shared of Scott Disick, the reality dad was seen looking quite solemn as he arrived to LAX one day after Kardashian’s outing with Bieber. Justin Bieber attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first rumored to be dating in October 2015, months after Kardashian’s relationship with Disick came to an end. However, their relationship did not appear to be short-lived. Instead, the rumored couple continued to be seen together until July of last year, when they were both in Miami for the Fourth of July holiday. Months prior to their July 2016 outing, a source told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.” “They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source revealed. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.” “[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.” Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber never confirmed their romance with one another, but in March of last year, Kardashian proclaimed she was a “Belieber” while attending Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” show in Los Angeles. Kourtney Kardashian attends Manuka Doctor’s Cocktail Party on October 19, 2016. [Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images] As for Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, the couple was rumored to be back on just days ago, but after Disick allegedly went missing during a trip to Dubai with Kardashian’s sister, Kim, Kardashian sent out a mysterious tweet about “trust issues.” “Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” a source told Radar Online last week. “[Kourtney Kardashian] flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that,” the source continued. “Scott also told her that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept – ten hours!” Kourtney Kardashian began spending more time with Scott Disick at the end of last year and the former couple enjoyed a few vacations. However, when it comes to rumors of a reconciliation and possible pregnancy, there does not appear to be any truth to the allegations. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children with one another, sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 4, and were rumored to be having a fourth. That said, it seems quite unlikely that Kardashian would be at a nightclub dressed in sheer if she was with child. To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

