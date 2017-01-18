Kourtney Kardashian Is Dealing With Anxiety After Justin Bieber Run-in, Alleged Scott Disick Reunion

Kourtney Kardashian is staying mum on the ongoing rumors regarding her possible romances with Justin Bieber and Scott Disick and instead focusing on her health. As rumors continue to swirl in regard to Kourtney Kardashian’s recent outing with Justin Bieber, 22, whom she’s been linked to since October 2015, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she was suffering from anxiety. According to a report by Hollywood Life on January 17, Kourtney Kardashian took to social media earlier this week, where she spoke of her mental health during an intense workout on the StairMaster, which she followed up with a kettle bell exercise. As Kourtney Kardashian documented her strenuous workout on Snapchat, she spoke of a man named Joe, who the outlet suspected was her trainer. “Joe is getting serious today,” she captioned her post. Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball on November 21, 2016. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, were rumored to have gotten back together at the end of last year, it has since been revealed that Kardashian’s rumored flame, Justin Bieber, was in attendance during a joint birthday party for their two sons, Mason and Reign, in December. In addition, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen spending time with one another on Saturday night when they visited The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. Following Kourtney Kardashian’s outing with Justin Bieber over the weekend, rumors began to swirl about their possible relationship, but according to a new report, nothing romantic is happening between them. “[Kourtney Kardashian] and Justin are not hooking up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on January 17. “They’re in the same group of friends and socialize together all the time. They have been friends for years. Justin used to live next door to Kourtney and is still very close friends with the family. Kourtney and Justin being at a nightclub and leaving together is not a story.” The insider also revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly platonic. “[Kourtney Kardashian] and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work,” the source explained. “Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her No. 1 interest right now. She’s not interested in being in a relationship with anyone.” “[Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick] have a wonderful relationship and are doing an amazing job at being good friends for their kids,” the source continued. “There is nothing more to it than that right now.” Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian attend the celebration of Dom Perignon Luminous Rose on December 6, 2012. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before going their separate ways in summer 2015 due to shocking photos of Disick getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, during a trip to the South of France. Since then, they have been functioning as co-parents to their three children and remaining close to one another as friends. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be dating, but they certainly appear to have the lifestyle of a couple. In addition to what appeared to be a romantic vacation in Mexico last year, the former pair enjoyed a vacation in Colorado, where they were seen goofing off with one another on the wing of a private plane. Kourtney Kardashian has not yet addressed the ongoing speculation into her love life and her rumored flames, Justin Bieber and Scott Disick, have remained quiet as well. As for Disick’s own love life, he has been linked to numerous women since his split from Kardashian in 2015, but nothing appears to have stuck. To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their three children, tune into the upcoming 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres on the E! Network in March. [Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]